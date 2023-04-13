Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County

Lands for sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

236 properties total found
Plot of landin Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Plot of land
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
€ 1,800,000
Great investment opportunity! For sale a spacious land plot of 10,000 m2, located in the sub…
Plot of landin Makarska, Croatia
Plot of land
Makarska, Croatia
Price on request
For sale is a construction site of 10,000 m2, located in the suburbs of Makarski in the firs…
Plot of landin Sutivan, Croatia
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
€ 650,000
Продается привлекательный сельско хозяйственный участок, расположенный на склоне холма на ос…
Plot of landin Kastel Novi, Croatia
Plot of land
Kastel Novi, Croatia
880 m²
€ 130,000
Kaštel Stari, above the highway, building plot of approx. 880 m2, M1 zone, for the construct…
Plot of landin Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
Plot of land
Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
1 780 m²
€ 62,300
Trogir, Drvenik Veliki, agricultural land of 1780m2, FIRST ROW TO THE SEA. The land is loca…
Plot of landin Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
Plot of land
Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
737 m²
€ 25,795
Trogir, Drvenik Veliki, agricultural land of 737m2. The land is located on the south side o…
Plot of landin Nerezisca, Croatia
Plot of land
Nerezisca, Croatia
1 098 m²
€ 90,000
Building plot Nerežišća, Brač, 1098 m2 In the very center of Nerežišće, this attractive buil…
Plot of landin Marina, Croatia
Plot of land
Marina, Croatia
1 123 m²
€ 168,450
Marina, Vinišće, building plot of 1123m2. The land is located approx. 300m from the coast w…
Plot of landin Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
Plot of land
Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
1 259 m²
€ 44,065
Trogir, Drvenik Veliki, agricultural land of 1259m2. The land is located on the western sid…
Plot of landin celina, Croatia
Plot of land
celina, Croatia
32 000 m²
Price on request
Čeline projectIt is located 5 km from the town of Omiš next to the old village of Čelina, 50…
Plot of landin Slatine, Croatia
Plot of land
Slatine, Croatia
426 m²
€ 140,000
Čiovo, Slatine, building plot of 426 m2, zone M1 for the construction of a residential build…
Plot of landin Solin, Croatia
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
240 m²
€ 242,000
Plot of landin Sutivan, Croatia
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
1 195 m²
€ 95,600
Brač, Sumartin Building plot of 1,195 m2 of regular shape and completely flat. There is a v…
Plot of landin Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Plot of land
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
1 900 m²
€ 570,000
Čiovo, Okrug Gornji, building plot approx. 1900 m2. Considering the area, it offers differe…
Plot of landin Kastel Gomilica, Croatia
Plot of land
Kastel Gomilica, Croatia
993 m²
€ 150,000
Building plot in the M1 zone, located in Kaštel Sućurac, with an area of 993 m2 This plot is…
Plot of landin Mirca, Croatia
Plot of land
Mirca, Croatia
€ 1,600,000
A building plot is being launched, located less than 5 km from the ferry port in Supetar, an…
Plot of landin Postira, Croatia
Plot of land
Postira, Croatia
€ 500,000
For sale plot of 5000 m2 on the island of Brac. The land is intended for a mixed type of con…
Plot of landin Milna, Croatia
Plot of land
Milna, Croatia
€ 916,000
For sale is a building plot of 5230 m2 located in the village of Milna on the island of Brac…
Plot of landin Slatine, Croatia
Plot of land
Slatine, Croatia
€ 270,000
For sale is a construction site of 2249 m2, located in a quiet location, 400 m from the sea …
Plot of landin Supetar, Croatia
Plot of land
Supetar, Croatia
€ 1,000,000
For sale is a 924 m2 building plot located in an attractive location on the island of Brac, …
Plot of landin Sutivan, Croatia
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
€ 1,300,000
Land for sale with an area of 10,000 m2 with beautiful sea views, located in a quiet locatio…
Plot of landin Sutivan, Croatia
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
€ 360,000
For sale is a construction site of 2000 m2 with sea views, located in a quiet location in th…
Plot of landin Sutivan, Croatia
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
€ 840,000
For sale is a construction site of 6000 m2 with sea views, located in a quiet location in th…
Plot of landin Rogac, Croatia
Plot of land
Rogac, Croatia
€ 159,000
For sale is a building plot of 1019 m2, located in the second row from the sea in the villag…
Plot of landin Grad Split, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Split, Croatia
€ 203,250
For sale is a building plot of 1355 m2 located in the business zone of Split, Kamen district…
Plot of landin Mirca, Croatia
Plot of land
Mirca, Croatia
€ 460,000
For sale agricultural land of 20,000 m2, located in a quiet attractive location on the islan…
Plot of landin Trogir, Croatia
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
€ 730,000
For sale is a building plot of 3629 m2, located in a beautiful location near Trogir, 200 m f…
Plot of landin Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Plot of land
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
€ 160,000
Land for sale with an area of 749 m2 with beautiful sea views, located in a quiet location o…
Plot of landin Splitska, Croatia
Plot of land
Splitska, Croatia
€ 499,500
For sale building plot with an area of 1660 m2 with a beautiful view of the sea, located in …
Plot of landin Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Plot of land
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
€ 1,300,000
For sale is a building plot located in the front row of the sea on the north side of the isl…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir