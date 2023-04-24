Croatia
Lands for sale in Opcina Solta, Croatia
14 properties total found
Plot of land
Rogac, Croatia
€ 159,000
For sale is a building plot of 1019 m2, located in the second row from the sea in the villag…
Plot of land
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
€ 160,000
Land for sale with an area of 749 m2 with beautiful sea views, located in a quiet location o…
Plot of land
Maslinica, Croatia
€ 250,000
A fantastic building plot for sale, with a project and building permit for the construction …
Plot of land
Maslinica, Croatia
857 m²
€ 90,000
Šolta, Maslinica - building plotThe plot has an area of 857m2 and is located in zone M1, 250…
Plot of land
Gornja Krusica, Croatia
1 623 m²
€ 243,450
Gornja Krušica, Šolta Island - 2 building plots for sale.One plot has 1623 m2 and is located…
Plot of land
Necujam, Croatia
1 200 m²
€ 850,000
Nečujam, Šolta, 1st row - a land plot with a project and permission to build a luxury villa.…
Plot of land
Necujam, Croatia
2 709 m²
€ 325,080
Attractive building plot of 2,709 m2 in Nečujmo, island of Šolta. The building plot of 2,709…
Plot of land
Necujam, Croatia
5 500 m²
€ 330,000
Solta, Necujam, building land approx. 5500 m2, regular shape. A road leads to the land, alo…
Plot of land
Stomorska, Croatia
3 145 m²
€ 350,000
Šolta, Gornje Selo, building land of 3145 m2 for the construction of a residential building.…
Plot of land
Necujam, Croatia
2 000 m²
€ 200,000
Location between Necujam and Stomorska.Building plot 150m from the sea of 2000m2 (possibilit…
Plot of land
Donje Selo, Croatia
500 m²
€ 70,000
Solta, Krušuca Donja building land 500 m2, about 150 m from the sea, with sea view The land…
Plot of land
Stomorska, Croatia
1 290 m²
€ 154,800
SOLTA, STOMORSKA-building land with open sea view 3 plots in a row, each of 430m2, a total o…
Plot of land
Stomorska, Croatia
7 345 m²
€ 88,140
Solta, Stomorska, agricultural land of 7345m2 with open views of the sea, Split, Brac and Sp…
Plot of land
Donje Selo, Croatia
507 m²
€ 200,000
Solta, Donje Selo, building land of 507 m2 with construction started. Permit for constructi…
