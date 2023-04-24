Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County

Lands for sale in Opcina Solta, Croatia

14 properties total found
Plot of land in Rogac, Croatia
Plot of land
Rogac, Croatia
€ 159,000
For sale is a building plot of 1019 m2, located in the second row from the sea in the villag…
Plot of land in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Plot of land
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
€ 160,000
Land for sale with an area of 749 m2 with beautiful sea views, located in a quiet location o…
Plot of land in Maslinica, Croatia
Plot of land
Maslinica, Croatia
€ 250,000
A fantastic building plot for sale, with a project and building permit for the construction …
Plot of land in Maslinica, Croatia
Plot of land
Maslinica, Croatia
857 m²
€ 90,000
Šolta, Maslinica - building plotThe plot has an area of 857m2 and is located in zone M1, 250…
Plot of land in Gornja Krusica, Croatia
Plot of land
Gornja Krusica, Croatia
1 623 m²
€ 243,450
Gornja Krušica, Šolta Island - 2 building plots for sale.One plot has 1623 m2 and is located…
Plot of land in Necujam, Croatia
Plot of land
Necujam, Croatia
1 200 m²
€ 850,000
Nečujam, Šolta, 1st row - a land plot with a project and permission to build a luxury villa.…
Plot of land in Necujam, Croatia
Plot of land
Necujam, Croatia
2 709 m²
€ 325,080
Attractive building plot of 2,709 m2 in Nečujmo, island of Šolta. The building plot of 2,709…
Plot of land in Necujam, Croatia
Plot of land
Necujam, Croatia
5 500 m²
€ 330,000
Solta, Necujam, building land approx. 5500 m2, regular shape. A road leads to the land, alo…
Plot of land in Stomorska, Croatia
Plot of land
Stomorska, Croatia
3 145 m²
€ 350,000
Šolta, Gornje Selo, building land of 3145 m2 for the construction of a residential building.…
Plot of land in Necujam, Croatia
Plot of land
Necujam, Croatia
2 000 m²
€ 200,000
Location between Necujam and Stomorska.Building plot 150m from the sea of 2000m2 (possibilit…
Plot of land in Donje Selo, Croatia
Plot of land
Donje Selo, Croatia
500 m²
€ 70,000
Solta, Krušuca Donja building land 500 m2, about 150 m from the sea, with sea view The land…
Plot of land in Stomorska, Croatia
Plot of land
Stomorska, Croatia
1 290 m²
€ 154,800
SOLTA, STOMORSKA-building land with open sea view 3 plots in a row, each of 430m2, a total o…
Plot of land in Stomorska, Croatia
Plot of land
Stomorska, Croatia
7 345 m²
€ 88,140
Solta, Stomorska, agricultural land of 7345m2 with open views of the sea, Split, Brac and Sp…
Plot of land in Donje Selo, Croatia
Plot of land
Donje Selo, Croatia
507 m²
€ 200,000
Solta, Donje Selo, building land of 507 m2 with construction started. Permit for constructi…
Realting.com
Go