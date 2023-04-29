Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Grad Omis, Croatia

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Stanici, Croatia
Plot of land
Stanici, Croatia
5 687 m²
€ 966,790
Omiš, Stanići, district of Tice, building plot of 5.687m2, above the highway. The plot offe…
Plot of land in Mimice, Croatia
Plot of land
Mimice, Croatia
488 m²
€ 200,000
Omiš, Mimice - center, building plot 488m2, 1st row from the sea The terrain is steep, suit…
Plot of land in celina, Croatia
Plot of land
celina, Croatia
32 000 m²
Price on request
Čeline projectIt is located 5 km from the town of Omiš next to the old village of Čelina, 50…
Plot of land in Borak, Croatia
Plot of land
Borak, Croatia
€ 2,200,000
Attractive building plot for sale, situated on top location in the first row to the sea at O…
Plot of land in Stanici, Croatia
Plot of land
Stanici, Croatia
1 214 m²
€ 750,000
Omiš, Stanići, 1st row to the sea, EXCLUSIVE! Building land with an area of 1214 m2, extend…
Plot of land in Borak, Croatia
Plot of land
Borak, Croatia
1 500 m²
€ 270,000
OMIŠ, NEMIRA land of 1500 m2 along the road, regular shape (rectangle), in the construction …
Plot of land in Tugare, Croatia
Plot of land
Tugare, Croatia
2 720 m²
€ 80,000
TUGARE, land of 2720 m2 of which 300 m2 in the construction part and 2420 m2 for agricultura…
