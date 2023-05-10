Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Dubrovnik-Neretva County

Lands for sale in Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Croatia

56 properties total found
Plot of land in Lastovo, Croatia
Plot of land
Lastovo, Croatia
Area 842 m²
€ 250,000
Plot of land in Hodilje, Croatia
Plot of land
Hodilje, Croatia
Area 532 m²
€ 49,000
Plot of land in Hodilje, Croatia
Plot of land
Hodilje, Croatia
Area 535 m²
€ 49,000
Plot of land in Zaton, Croatia
Plot of land
Zaton, Croatia
Area 531 m²
€ 350,000
Plot of land in Zaton, Croatia
Plot of land
Zaton, Croatia
Area 337 m²
€ 320,000
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
Area 720 m²
€ 120,000
Plot of land in Lastovo, Croatia
Plot of land
Lastovo, Croatia
€ 399,000
Plot of land in Blato, Croatia
Plot of land
Blato, Croatia
Area 2 452 m²
€ 168,000
Plot of land in Potirna, Croatia
Plot of land
Potirna, Croatia
Area 340 m²
€ 120,000
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
Area 592 m²
€ 79,920
Plot of land in Postup, Croatia
Plot of land
Postup, Croatia
Area 158 155 m²
€ 950,000
Plot of land in Sudurad, Croatia
Plot of land
Sudurad, Croatia
Area 1 440 m²
€ 100,800
Plot of land in Gromaca, Croatia
Plot of land
Gromaca, Croatia
Area 9 708 m²
€ 250,000
Plot of land in Smokvica, Croatia
Plot of land
Smokvica, Croatia
Area 1 653 m²
€ 510,000
Plot of land in Loviste, Croatia
Plot of land
Loviste, Croatia
Area 1 150 m²
€ 172,000
Plot of land in Postup, Croatia
Plot of land
Postup, Croatia
Area 158 155 m²
€ 950,000
Plot of land in Kuciste, Croatia
Plot of land
Kuciste, Croatia
Area 10 897 m²
€ 545,000
Plot of land in Trpanj, Croatia
Plot of land
Trpanj, Croatia
Area 1 417 m²
€ 170,000
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
Area 13 745 m²
€ 500,000
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
Area 2 742 m²
€ 240,000
Plot of land in Drace, Croatia
Plot of land
Drace, Croatia
Area 2 626 m²
€ 761,000
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
Area 1 199 m²
€ 130,000
Plot of land in Zrnovo, Croatia
Plot of land
Zrnovo, Croatia
Area 757 m²
€ 85,000
Plot of land in Broce, Croatia
Plot of land
Broce, Croatia
Area 733 m²
€ 55,000
Plot of land in Kula Norinska, Croatia
Plot of land
Kula Norinska, Croatia
Area 3 072 m²
€ 89,000
Plot of land in Zrnovo, Croatia
Plot of land
Zrnovo, Croatia
Area 587 m²
€ 65,000
Plot of land in Orebic, Croatia
Plot of land
Orebic, Croatia
Area 1 658 m²
€ 207,500
Plot of land in Zaklopatica, Croatia
Plot of land
Zaklopatica, Croatia
Area 5 185 m²
€ 250,000
Plot of land in cara, Croatia
Plot of land
cara, Croatia
Area 39 823 m²
€ 240,000
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
Area 8 172 m²
€ 1,634,400
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir