Croatia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in Croatia
House in Croatia
Villa
Cottage
Land in Croatia
Luxury Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Croatia
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Croatia
Dubrovnik-Neretva County
Lands for sale in Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Croatia
Clear all
56 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Plot of land
Lastovo, Croatia
842 m²
€ 250,000
Plot of land
Hodilje, Croatia
532 m²
€ 49,000
Plot of land
Hodilje, Croatia
535 m²
€ 49,000
Plot of land
Zaton, Croatia
531 m²
€ 350,000
Plot of land
Zaton, Croatia
337 m²
€ 320,000
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
720 m²
€ 120,000
Plot of land
Lastovo, Croatia
€ 399,000
Plot of land
Blato, Croatia
2 452 m²
€ 168,000
Plot of land
Potirna, Croatia
340 m²
€ 120,000
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
592 m²
€ 79,920
Plot of land
Postup, Croatia
158 155 m²
€ 950,000
Plot of land
Sudurad, Croatia
1 440 m²
€ 100,800
Plot of land
Gromaca, Croatia
9 708 m²
€ 250,000
Plot of land
Smokvica, Croatia
1 653 m²
€ 510,000
Plot of land
Loviste, Croatia
1 150 m²
€ 172,000
Plot of land
Postup, Croatia
158 155 m²
€ 950,000
Plot of land
Kuciste, Croatia
10 897 m²
€ 545,000
Plot of land
Trpanj, Croatia
1 417 m²
€ 170,000
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
13 745 m²
€ 500,000
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
2 742 m²
€ 240,000
Plot of land
Drace, Croatia
2 626 m²
€ 761,000
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
1 199 m²
€ 130,000
Plot of land
Zrnovo, Croatia
757 m²
€ 85,000
Plot of land
Broce, Croatia
733 m²
€ 55,000
Plot of land
Kula Norinska, Croatia
3 072 m²
€ 89,000
Plot of land
Zrnovo, Croatia
587 m²
€ 65,000
Plot of land
Orebic, Croatia
1 658 m²
€ 207,500
Plot of land
Zaklopatica, Croatia
5 185 m²
€ 250,000
Plot of land
cara, Croatia
39 823 m²
€ 240,000
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
8 172 m²
€ 1,634,400
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map