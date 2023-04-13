Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in City of Zagreb, Croatia

Plot of landin Micevec, Croatia
Plot of land
Micevec, Croatia
1 378 m²
€ 150,000
I25277 Žitnjačka cesta
Plot of landin City of Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
City of Zagreb, Croatia
2 620 m²
€ 222,700
I24932 Golobreška
Plot of landin City of Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 316 m²
€ 370,000
Brezovica, Goli Breg Unique building plot of 4,316 m2, use and purpose of space 1.A. mixed,…
Plot of landin Hrvatski Leskovac, Croatia
Plot of land
Hrvatski Leskovac, Croatia
2 216 m²
€ 218,000
I24629 Prigradska
Plot of landin Velika Mlaka, Croatia
Plot of land
Velika Mlaka, Croatia
5 218 m²
€ 259,000
I24484 Dragice Miletić
Plot of landin Ivanja Reka, Croatia
Plot of land
Ivanja Reka, Croatia
10 000 m²
€ 2,000,000
Sesvete - in the immediate vicinity of Lesnina and Slavonska avenue Building land with a to…
Plot of landin Stupnicki Obrez, Croatia
Plot of land
Stupnicki Obrez, Croatia
17 000 m²
€ 1,750,000
Lučko, Demerje Building land located along the A1 Demerje highway, just before the toll boo…
Plot of landin Gornji cehi, Croatia
Plot of land
Gornji cehi, Croatia
6 857 m²
€ 1,950,000
Novi Zagreb, Sv. Clara Unique building plot of 6,850m2 in M2 zone, urban rule 2.6, ki 1, ma…
Plot of landin Micevec, Croatia
Plot of land
Micevec, Croatia
8 303 m²
€ 850,000
I23714 Kozari
Plot of landin City of Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
City of Zagreb, Croatia
2 158 m²
€ 172,600
I23474 Golobreška
Plot of landin Gornji cehi, Croatia
Plot of land
Gornji cehi, Croatia
3 704 m²
€ 95,000
I22172 Dragonožečka cesta
Plot of landin Micevec, Croatia
Plot of land
Micevec, Croatia
1 900 m²
€ 361,000
Radnička, Land in K1 and partly in the M2 zone of 1900m2 near the Homeland Bridge. Possibil…
Plot of landin City of Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 316 m²
€ 345,280
I17213 Golobreška
Plot of landin Velika Mlaka, Croatia
Plot of land
Velika Mlaka, Croatia
5 372 m²
€ 900,000
Building land for sale in an extremely frequent and visible location. The land has a total a…
