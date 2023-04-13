Croatia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Croatia
New houses in Croatia
All new buildings in Croatia
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Croatia
Residential
Apartment in Croatia
House in Croatia
Villa
Cottage
Land in Croatia
Luxury Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Croatia
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Croatia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Croatia
City of Zagreb
Lands for sale in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Clear all
14 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Micevec, Croatia
1 378 m²
€ 150,000
I25277 Žitnjačka cesta
Plot of land
City of Zagreb, Croatia
2 620 m²
€ 222,700
I24932 Golobreška
Plot of land
City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 316 m²
€ 370,000
Brezovica, Goli Breg Unique building plot of 4,316 m2, use and purpose of space 1.A. mixed,…
Plot of land
Hrvatski Leskovac, Croatia
2 216 m²
€ 218,000
I24629 Prigradska
Plot of land
Velika Mlaka, Croatia
5 218 m²
€ 259,000
I24484 Dragice Miletić
Plot of land
Ivanja Reka, Croatia
10 000 m²
€ 2,000,000
Sesvete - in the immediate vicinity of Lesnina and Slavonska avenue Building land with a to…
Plot of land
Stupnicki Obrez, Croatia
17 000 m²
€ 1,750,000
Lučko, Demerje Building land located along the A1 Demerje highway, just before the toll boo…
Plot of land
Gornji cehi, Croatia
6 857 m²
€ 1,950,000
Novi Zagreb, Sv. Clara Unique building plot of 6,850m2 in M2 zone, urban rule 2.6, ki 1, ma…
Plot of land
Micevec, Croatia
8 303 m²
€ 850,000
I23714 Kozari
Plot of land
City of Zagreb, Croatia
2 158 m²
€ 172,600
I23474 Golobreška
Plot of land
Gornji cehi, Croatia
3 704 m²
€ 95,000
I22172 Dragonožečka cesta
Plot of land
Micevec, Croatia
1 900 m²
€ 361,000
Radnička, Land in K1 and partly in the M2 zone of 1900m2 near the Homeland Bridge. Possibil…
Plot of land
City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 316 m²
€ 345,280
I17213 Golobreška
Plot of land
Velika Mlaka, Croatia
5 372 m²
€ 900,000
Building land for sale in an extremely frequent and visible location. The land has a total a…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map