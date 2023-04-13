Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Sofia

Lands for sale in Sofia, Bulgaria

31 property total found
Plot of landin Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
1 000 m²
€ 270,000
Bestay Property presents a distinguished plot of land near Hrankov Castle, opposite the hous…
Plot of landin Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
4 867 m²
€ 549,999
Square Agency has the pleasure to offer you UPI (SMF) in a Top Place! - 4867sq.m on Brusse…
Plot of landin Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
2 892 m²
€ 4,200,000
Quadrat Agency offers for sale a plot of land 2892 sq. M on 7-11km Tsarigradsko shose Blvd…
Plot of landin Pancharevo, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
750 m²
€ 42,000
Plot of landin Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
7 000 m²
€ 1,530,000
Plot of landin Dolni Pasarel, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Dolni Pasarel, Bulgaria
3 837 m²
€ 100
Plot of landin Dolni Pasarel, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Dolni Pasarel, Bulgaria
6 799 m²
€ 100
Plot of landin German, Bulgaria
Plot of land
German, Bulgaria
2 457 m²
€ 153,000
Plot of landin Pancharevo, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
220 000 m²
€ 1,300,000
Plot of landin Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
6 842 m²
€ 4,750,000
Plot of land Sofia, Mladost quarter, 34, next to Alexander Malinov Blvd. and Ring Road &nb…
Plot of landin Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
6 996 m²
€ 4,990,000
Plot of land Sofia, Mladost, m.Karo, to Petar Protich Str   Area: 6996 sq. M. / 2 bed…
Plot of landin Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
465 m²
€ 990,000
Plot of land in Sofia, Oborishte, 533, Vrabcha Str   Area: 465 sq. M. Current: YES Wa…
Plot of landin Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
473 m²
€ 600,000
Plot Sofia, Serdika, 77, Knyaz Boris I str   Area: 473 sq. M. Current: YES Water: YES…
Plot of landin Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
2 406 m²
€ 2,100,000
Plot of land Sofia, Vazrazhdane, 162, Blvd. Ivan Ivanov Blvd.   Area: 2406sq.m. m / R…
Plot of landin Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
6 890 m²
€ 3,000,000
Plot of land Sofia, Iskar, 502a, Prof. Tsvetan Lazarov Blvd.   Area: 6890sq.m. m. …
Plot of landin Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
2 227 m²
€ 2,350,000
Plot of land Sofia, Mladost, m.Karo, 8B, next to Petar Protich Str.   Area: 2227 sq…
Plot of landin Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
4 769 m²
€ 3,300,000
Plot of land Sofia, Mladost, m.Karo, to Petar Protich Str   Area: 4769 sq. M. / U…
Plot of landin Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
6 461 m²
€ 1,800,000
Real estate agency KVADRAT sells plots in Sofia, quarter Triaditza, district 49B, Vasil St…
Plot of landin Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
11 929 m²
€ 300,000
Plot of land Sofia, Studentski grad,  Krikor Azaryan Str   Area: 5956 sq. M. / T…
Plot of landin Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
4 967 m²
€ 1,700,000
Plot of landin Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
6 982 m²
€ 1,790,000
Plot of landin Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
3 045 m²
€ 1,900,000
Attractive corner plot for residential building near the Mall Parador on Asen Yordanov Str…
Plot of landin Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
644 m²
€ 40,000
Plot of landin Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
322 m²
€ 20,000
Plot of landin Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
368 m²
€ 20,000
Plot of landin Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
376 m²
€ 20,000
Plot of landin Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
1 372 m²
€ 100,000
Plot of landin Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
4 687 m²
€ 300,000
Plot of landin Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
1 761 m²
€ 220,000
Plot of landin German, Bulgaria
Plot of land
German, Bulgaria
1 200 m²
€ 110,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir