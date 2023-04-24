Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas
  4. Kameno

Lands for sale in Kameno, Bulgaria

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Troyanovo, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Troyanovo, Bulgaria
82 m²
€ 7,300
Plot of land in Rusokastro, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 115,200
Plot of land in Rusokastro, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 374,000
Plot of land in Rusokastro, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
Price on request
Plot of land in Rusokastro, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
Price on request
Plot of land in Rusokastro, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
5 bath 598 m²
€ 750,000
Plot of land in Rusokastro, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 150
Plot of land in Rusokastro, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
Price on request
Realting.com
Go