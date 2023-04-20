Bulgaria
Realting.com
Bulgaria
Burgas
Lands for sale in Burgas, Bulgaria
40 properties total found
Plot of land
Dyulevo, Bulgaria
€ 12,200
Plot of land
Ravda, Bulgaria
€ 88,000
Regulated plot of land just 350 m from nearest beach, Ravda IBG Real Estates is pleased t…
Plot of land
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
€ 345,000
Plot of land with Sea view, only 70 meters to the beach in Sveti Vlas IBG Real Estates of…
Plot of land
Ravda, Bulgaria
€ 66,000
Regulated plot of land just 550 m from the beach, Ravda IBG Real Estates is pleased to of…
Plot of land
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
€ 24,500
Regulated plot of land for sale, 20 km from the Sea IBG Real Estates offers for sale prop…
Plot of land
Obzor, Bulgaria
€ 12,500
Regulated Plot of land 18 km from the nearest Beach IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer …
Plot of land
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
€ 24,000
Regulated plot of land 1000 sq.m., 20 km from the SEA IBG Real Estates offers for sale pr…
Plot of land
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
€ 2,000,000
Plot of land
Ravda, Bulgaria
735 m²
€ 65,000
Plot for a house or seed hotel. Plot 10 minutes from the sea, a cash project for a house with a pool
Plot of land
Panitsovo, Bulgaria
€ 18,900
Plot of land
Izvorishte, Bulgaria
€ 23,200
Plot of land
Troyanovo, Bulgaria
82 m²
€ 7,300
Plot of land
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Price on request
Plot of land
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Price on request
Plot of land
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
€ 30,900
Plot of land
Obzor, Bulgaria
14 561 m²
€ 1,383,500
Plot of land
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 115,200
Plot of land
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 374,000
Plot of land
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
Price on request
Plot of land
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Price on request
Plot of land
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
€ 65,000
Plot of land
Prohod, Bulgaria
Price on request
Plot of land
Prohod, Bulgaria
Price on request
Plot of land
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Price on request
Plot of land
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
€ 295,000
Plot of land
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
Price on request
Plot of land
Bata, Bulgaria
Price on request
Plot of land
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
5 bath
598 m²
€ 750,000
Plot of land
Bata, Bulgaria
€ 53,760
Plot of land
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 150
