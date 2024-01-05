Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Verona
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Verona, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
44 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms in Sommavilla, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Sommavilla, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
In the quiet atmosphere of the old town of Castello di Brenzone, there is a three-level town…
€520,000
Leave a request
Villa 9 rooms with veranda in Lazise, Italy
Villa 9 rooms with veranda
Lazise, Italy
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Welcome to the lakeside paradise you have always dreamt of! This magnificent lakefront vill…
€2,65M
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with optic fiber in Bardolino, Italy
Villa 7 rooms with optic fiber
Bardolino, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 344 m²
In the most exclusive area of Lazise, only 600 metres from the centre, we offer a totally in…
€1,15M
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with veranda in Bardolino, Italy
Villa 8 rooms with veranda
Bardolino, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Immersed in greenery, just a few minutes from Lake Garda and the centre of Bardolino, we off…
€1,55M
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 3 rooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
In one of the most desirable locations of the romantic Torri del Benaco, 500 m from the old …
€790,000
Leave a request
Villa 16 rooms with road in Bardolino, Italy
Villa 16 rooms with road
Bardolino, Italy
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 5
Area 451 m²
Bardolino, single villa built on a plot of 539 sqm, surrounded by a garden of 317 sqm. The p…
€1,89M
Leave a request
Villa 13 rooms with veranda, with road, with equipment for disabled in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 13 rooms with veranda, with road, with equipment for disabled
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Peschiera del Garda, Località Bassana, villa with building area for sale. The plot of land…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 24 rooms with road, with equipment for disabled in Verona, Italy
Villa 24 rooms with road, with equipment for disabled
Verona, Italy
Rooms 24
Bathrooms count 19
Area 31 000 m²
It is a pleasure to be able to present this excellence in rural tourism, located just 10 min…
€9,00M
Leave a request
Villa 26 rooms in Cerea, Italy
Villa 26 rooms
Cerea, Italy
Rooms 26
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 300 m²
Located in the vicinity of Verona, enchanting Real Estate Complex comprising : Venetian Vill…
€4,00M
Leave a request
Villa 15 rooms with road in Caprino Veronese, Italy
Villa 15 rooms with road
Caprino Veronese, Italy
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 4
Area 624 m²
This exclusive Art Nouveau villa, built in 1912, is surrounded by a completely fenced garden…
€1,45M
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms in Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 8 rooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
In the most comfortable residential area of Garda, close to all services, in an absolutely q…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with swimming pool in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 rooms with swimming pool
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 136 m²
GH-SV00044. Изящный таунхаус с большой террасой на крышеВ нескольких минутах езды от центра …
€400,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms with swimming pool in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 rooms with swimming pool
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
GH-SV00079. Прекрасный таунхаус с террасой и бассейномВ районе Сан-Бенедетто-ди-Лугана, в хо…
€340,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Castelnuovo del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Castelnuovo del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
GH-230519-1. Современные виллы рядом с городком Гарда.Современные виллы на холмах рядом с го…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
GH-ZV00033. Вилла с фантастическим видом на озеро.В великолепном месте в городке Торри-дель-…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Albisano, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Albisano, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
VB-090316-4. Продается великолепная вилла в Торри дель БенакоПродается великолепная вилла в …
€1,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms in Lazise, Italy
Villa 3 rooms
Lazise, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 270 m²
VB-090316-1. Продажа виллы в Лацизе, ИталияПлощадь 270mq, три этажа Бассейн di 6m x 12m. 1 …
€2,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Albisano, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Albisano, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 380 m²
VB-090316. Торри дель Бенако : вилла в стиле Либерти с видом на озероРасположение: Лучшее …
€1,65M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Sant Ambrogio di Valpolicella, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Sant Ambrogio di Valpolicella, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 800 m²
VB-090316-2. Дом в Италии - Сан-Джорджо-ди-ВальполичеллаВилла 800 кв.м. на двух уровнях. При…
€2,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
ABI-1002G. Вилла с панорамным видом на озеро ГардаНа холмистой возвышенности, в тихом месте,…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
VB-VTDB. Вилла в Торри-дель-Бенако с видом на озеро ГардаВилла расположена в спокойной и зел…
€1,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
VB-VGRAD. Превосходная вилла с видом на озеро в Тори-дель-БенакоВилла с великолепным видом н…
€1,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 380 m²
VB-VGDR. Вилла в стиле Либерти с видом на озеро в Торри-дель-БенакоВилла расположена на бере…
€1,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Lazise, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Lazise, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
ABI-2003E. Красивая вилла с бассейном и видом на озеро ГардаВ спокойном месте, рядом с озеро…
€1,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 260 m²
GH-ZV00018. Вилла с видом на озеро под реконструкцию.В панорамном жилом районе, мы предлагае…
€870,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
VB-020218-3. ТОРРИ-ДЕЛЬ-БЕНАКО ПРЕВОСХОДНАЯ ВИЛЛА С ВИДОМ НА ОЗЕРОВилла с превосходным видом…
€1,65M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms in Magugnano, Italy
Villa 3 rooms
Magugnano, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
VB-020218. Красивая вилла в Брензоне, с бассейном и видом на озероКрасивая вилла в Брензоне,…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Magugnano, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Magugnano, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 1 000 m²
VB-020218-1. Вилла в БордолиноВилла в Бордолино, 3 спальни, 4 ванны, 2 огромные террасы с ви…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Magugnano, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Magugnano, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
VB-020218-2. Красивая вилла в БардолиноКрасивая вилла в Бардолино. Площадь 350 кв.м, 3 спаль…
€1,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Bardolino, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Bardolino, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 500 m²
ABI-1001G. Превосходная, элитная вилла на озере ГардаРоскошная вилла на озере Гарда. Красива…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in Verona, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir