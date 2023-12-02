UAE
Verona
Italy
Residential
Verona
Residential properties for sale in Verona, Italy
Peschiera del Garda
35
Clear all
113 properties total found
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Bardolino, Italy
5
3
150 m²
Luxury, exclusivity and sustainability are the characteristics of this prestigious villa fla…
€1,60M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Bardolino, Italy
5
3
130 m²
Luxury, exclusivity and sustainability are the characteristics of this prestigious villa fla…
€1,40M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with Ingresso Indipendente, with Ripostiglio, with Doppio Ingresso
Sommavilla, Italy
5
2
130 m²
In the quiet atmosphere of the old town of Castello di Brenzone, there is a three-level town…
€520,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Torri del Benaco, Italy
4
1
120 m²
On the hillside above the pretty village of Torri del Benaco, only 5 minutes' walk from the …
€560,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Lazise, Italy
3
2
140 m²
In the heart of Lazise, a charming village on the shores of Lake Garda, stands the renowned …
€980,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Lazise, Italy
3
2
151 m²
In the heart of Lazise, a picturesque village on the shores of Lake Garda, stands this prest…
€985,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Lazise, Italy
3
2
136 m²
In the heart of Lazise, a picturesque village on the shores of Lake Garda, stands this prest…
€850,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Lazise, Italy
3
2
154 m²
In the heart of Lazise, a picturesque village on the shores of Lake Garda, stands this prest…
€975,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Torri del Benaco, Italy
3
2
123 m²
Elegance and refinement in modern style and total lake view characterise these exclusive res…
€856,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Torri del Benaco, Italy
4
3
223 m²
Elegance and refinement in modern style and total lake view characterise these exclusive res…
€1,41M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Torri del Benaco, Italy
3
2
107 m²
Elegance and refinement in modern style and total lake view characterise these exclusive res…
€731,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Bardolino, Italy
3
2
190 m²
This upcoming apartment in Bardolino offers a breathtaking lake view and high-class comfort.…
€1,65M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lazise, Italy
9
3
204 m²
Welcome to the lakeside paradise you have always dreamt of! This magnificent lakefront vill…
€2,65M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Bardolino, Italy
5
2
116 m²
This upcoming 103 sqm ground floor apartment in Bardolino with lake view is an oasis of luxu…
€1,80M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms
Bardolino, Italy
5
3
526 m²
This upcoming 140 sqm lake view penthouse in Bardolino is the ultimate expression of luxury …
€2,30M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with Doppi Vetri, with Ripostiglio
Torri del Benaco, Italy
4
2
152 m²
In Torri del Benaco, in a hilly position surrounded by greenery, we offer this terraced hous…
€590,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Bardolino, Italy
7
3
344 m²
In the most exclusive area of Lazise, only 600 metres from the centre, we offer a totally in…
€1,15M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Ingresso Indipendente
Malcesine, Italy
5
3
200 m²
Welcome to Villa Campagnola, Malcesine (VR) - a charming row villa that embodies the lively …
€950,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Bardolino, Italy
8
3
300 m²
Immersed in greenery, just a few minutes from Lake Garda and the centre of Bardolino, we off…
€1,55M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
4
2
150 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
€850,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
4
3
185 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
€950,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2
1
100 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
€500,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
4
2
150 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
€950,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3
2
120 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
€950,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3
2
120 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
€830,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3
2
120 m²
In a newly built residence in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the shores of the l…
€440,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
5
3
120 m²
In a newly built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the shores …
€490,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3
2
110 m²
In a newly built residence in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the shores of the l…
€450,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2
1
75 m²
In a newly built residence in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the shores of the l…
€290,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente
Torri del Benaco, Italy
4
1
111 m²
On the green hills of Torri del Benaco, precisely in the hamlet of Albisano, we offer this d…
€625,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
