Apartments for sale in Verona, Italy

62 properties total found
2 room apartment in Bardolino, Italy
2 room apartment
Bardolino, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Luxury, exclusivity and sustainability are the characteristics of this prestigious villa fla…
€1,40M
2 room apartment in Bardolino, Italy
2 room apartment
Bardolino, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Luxury, exclusivity and sustainability are the characteristics of this prestigious villa fla…
€1,60M
2 room apartment in Torri del Benaco, Italy
2 room apartment
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
On the hillside above the pretty village of Torri del Benaco, only 5 minutes' walk from the …
€560,000
2 room apartment in Lazise, Italy
2 room apartment
Lazise, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
In the heart of Lazise, a charming village on the shores of Lake Garda, stands the renowned …
€980,000
2 room apartment in Lazise, Italy
2 room apartment
Lazise, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
In the heart of Lazise, a picturesque village on the shores of Lake Garda, stands this prest…
€975,000
2 room apartment in Lazise, Italy
2 room apartment
Lazise, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
In the heart of Lazise, a picturesque village on the shores of Lake Garda, stands this prest…
€850,000
2 room apartment in Lazise, Italy
2 room apartment
Lazise, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
In the heart of Lazise, a picturesque village on the shores of Lake Garda, stands this prest…
€985,000
2 room apartment with veranda, with equipment for disabled, with optic fiber in Torri del Benaco, Italy
2 room apartment with veranda, with equipment for disabled, with optic fiber
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Elegance and refinement in modern style and total lake view characterise these exclusive res…
€856,000
3 room apartment with veranda, with equipment for disabled, with optic fiber in Torri del Benaco, Italy
3 room apartment with veranda, with equipment for disabled, with optic fiber
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Elegance and refinement in modern style and total lake view characterise these exclusive res…
€1,41M
2 room apartment with veranda, with equipment for disabled, with optic fiber in Torri del Benaco, Italy
2 room apartment with veranda, with equipment for disabled, with optic fiber
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Elegance and refinement in modern style and total lake view characterise these exclusive res…
€731,000
2 room apartment in Bardolino, Italy
2 room apartment
Bardolino, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
This upcoming apartment in Bardolino offers a breathtaking lake view and high-class comfort.…
€1,65M
3 room apartment in Bardolino, Italy
3 room apartment
Bardolino, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
This upcoming 103 sqm ground floor apartment in Bardolino with lake view is an oasis of luxu…
€1,80M
Penthouse 5 rooms in Bardolino, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms
Bardolino, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 526 m²
This upcoming 140 sqm lake view penthouse in Bardolino is the ultimate expression of luxury …
€2,30M
3 room apartment in Malcesine, Italy
3 room apartment
Malcesine, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Welcome to Villa Campagnola, Malcesine (VR) - a charming row villa that embodies the lively …
€950,000
2 room apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
€950,000
3 room apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
€950,000
1 room apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
€500,000
2 room apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
€950,000
3 room apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
€850,000
2 room apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
€830,000
2 room apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
In a newly built residence in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the shores of the l…
€450,000
2 room apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
In a newly built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the shores …
€490,000
2 room apartment with road in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with road
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
In a newly built residence in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the shores of the l…
€440,000
1 room apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
In a newly built residence in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the shores of the l…
€290,000
2 room apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
In a quiet residential area only 800 m from the centre of Garda, in a well-kept residential …
€312,000
2 room apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
In a quiet residential area only 800 m from the centre of Garda, in a well-kept residential …
€340,000
2 room apartment with optic fiber in Bardolino, Italy
2 room apartment with optic fiber
Bardolino, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Facing the lakefront in the characteristic centre of Bardolino, we offer this flat in a uniq…
€490,000
2 room apartment in Caprino Veronese, Italy
2 room apartment
Caprino Veronese, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
In the historical centre of Caprino Veronese, a stone's throw from a park with age-old cedar…
€295,000
5 room apartment with road in Verona, Italy
5 room apartment with road
Verona, Italy
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
"This house was filled with beautiful and rare Artworks by that nice spirit named Pietro Ant…
€4,50M
3 room apartment in Torri del Benaco, Italy
3 room apartment
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Approx. 500 m from the lake and the beautiful old town centre of Garda, this property is par…
€338,000
