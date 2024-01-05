UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Properties in 18 countries
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Residential
Verona
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Verona, Italy
penthouses
3
1 BHK
4
2 BHK
43
3 BHK
13
Apartment
Clear all
62 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment
Bardolino, Italy
5
3
130 m²
Luxury, exclusivity and sustainability are the characteristics of this prestigious villa fla…
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Bardolino, Italy
5
3
150 m²
Luxury, exclusivity and sustainability are the characteristics of this prestigious villa fla…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Torri del Benaco, Italy
4
1
120 m²
On the hillside above the pretty village of Torri del Benaco, only 5 minutes' walk from the …
€560,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Lazise, Italy
3
2
140 m²
In the heart of Lazise, a charming village on the shores of Lake Garda, stands the renowned …
€980,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Lazise, Italy
3
2
154 m²
In the heart of Lazise, a picturesque village on the shores of Lake Garda, stands this prest…
€975,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Lazise, Italy
3
2
136 m²
In the heart of Lazise, a picturesque village on the shores of Lake Garda, stands this prest…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Lazise, Italy
3
2
151 m²
In the heart of Lazise, a picturesque village on the shores of Lake Garda, stands this prest…
€985,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with veranda, with equipment for disabled, with optic fiber
Torri del Benaco, Italy
3
2
123 m²
Elegance and refinement in modern style and total lake view characterise these exclusive res…
€856,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with veranda, with equipment for disabled, with optic fiber
Torri del Benaco, Italy
4
3
223 m²
Elegance and refinement in modern style and total lake view characterise these exclusive res…
€1,41M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with veranda, with equipment for disabled, with optic fiber
Torri del Benaco, Italy
3
2
107 m²
Elegance and refinement in modern style and total lake view characterise these exclusive res…
€731,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Bardolino, Italy
3
2
190 m²
This upcoming apartment in Bardolino offers a breathtaking lake view and high-class comfort.…
€1,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Bardolino, Italy
5
2
116 m²
This upcoming 103 sqm ground floor apartment in Bardolino with lake view is an oasis of luxu…
€1,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms
Bardolino, Italy
5
3
526 m²
This upcoming 140 sqm lake view penthouse in Bardolino is the ultimate expression of luxury …
€2,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Malcesine, Italy
5
3
200 m²
Welcome to Villa Campagnola, Malcesine (VR) - a charming row villa that embodies the lively …
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3
2
120 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
4
2
150 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2
1
100 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
4
3
185 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
4
2
150 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3
2
120 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
€830,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3
2
110 m²
In a newly built residence in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the shores of the l…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
5
3
120 m²
In a newly built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the shores …
€490,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with road
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3
2
120 m²
In a newly built residence in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the shores of the l…
€440,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2
1
75 m²
In a newly built residence in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the shores of the l…
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3
1
95 m²
In a quiet residential area only 800 m from the centre of Garda, in a well-kept residential …
€312,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3
1
100 m²
In a quiet residential area only 800 m from the centre of Garda, in a well-kept residential …
€340,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with optic fiber
Bardolino, Italy
3
1
96 m²
Facing the lakefront in the characteristic centre of Bardolino, we offer this flat in a uniq…
€490,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Caprino Veronese, Italy
4
2
120 m²
In the historical centre of Caprino Veronese, a stone's throw from a park with age-old cedar…
€295,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment with road
Verona, Italy
9
4
500 m²
"This house was filled with beautiful and rare Artworks by that nice spirit named Pietro Ant…
€4,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Torri del Benaco, Italy
4
2
100 m²
Approx. 500 m from the lake and the beautiful old town centre of Garda, this property is par…
€338,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Verona, Italy
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL