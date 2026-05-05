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Pool Apartments for sale in Verona, Italy

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Peschiera del Garda
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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
GH-SV00002_BdS5. New apartment with its own garden.In a newly built residence located in Pes…
$527,490
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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Property types in Verona

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Verona, Italy

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