  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Verona
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Verona, Italy

Penthouse 5 rooms in Bardolino, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms
Bardolino, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 526 m²
This upcoming 140 sqm lake view penthouse in Bardolino is the ultimate expression of luxury …
€2,30M
Penthouse 4 rooms in Malcesine, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Malcesine, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
We offer for sale an elegant penthouse on the second and last floor of a building with only …
€810,000
Penthouse 5 rooms in Bussolengo, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms
Bussolengo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Only 15 minutes by car from Lake Garda and from the city of Verona, this elegant and spaciou…
€530,000
