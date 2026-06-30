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Terraced Apartments for sale in Savona, Italy

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3 bedroom house in Teolo, Italy
3 bedroom house
Teolo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
The two-storey house is located on a hill in the picturesque place of Teolo town, in the hea…
$518,273
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House 14 rooms in Terni, Italy
House 14 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 700 m²
Town house of about 700 square meters along the national road. Property to be restored to ob…
$465,049
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cavandone, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cavandone, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 550 m²
PL-PR-V24. Красивая уютная вилла большого размера, в нескольких минутах езды от озера Маджор…
$1,05M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Billion Dollar BeautiesBillion Dollar Beauties
3 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
IT-111021-2. Купить квартиру, Casal Bertone, Рим, ИталияПродается квартира 92 кв.м. на 2 эта…
$322,355
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 200 m²
Farmhouse to be demolished and rebuilt consisting of a more recent part (1950s) and an older…
$69,757
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5 bedroom apartment in Lenno, Italy
5 bedroom apartment
Lenno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
GR-Tr-178. Роскошные апартаменты в Тремеццина, г.ЛенноПервый этаж резиденции ( около 200 кв.…
$2,34M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loano, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loano, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
AS-VAH-180. Вилла в Лоано с видом на мореВилла находится в городе Лоано, на возвышенном мест…
$1,82M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Magugnano, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Magugnano, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
GH-SB304-2. Апартаменты с видом на озероКвартира на втором этаже здания, состоящего всего из…
$468,880
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
GA-V001075. Эксклюзивный пентхаус с великолепной террасой в Padenghe sul GardaВ престижном …
$1,10M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
House 11 rooms in Terni, Italy
House 11 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 300 m²
Spacious cottage on two floors (140 + 140 sqm) to be fully restored antique structure and wo…
Price on request
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House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 15 000 m²
Residential area in lots for a total volume of 6,500 cubic meters located in the area served…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Cerro, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cerro, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
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$2,27M
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Property types in Savona

2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Savona, Italy

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
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