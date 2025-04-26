Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Roma Capitale
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Roma Capitale, Italy

Rome
18
Villa Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 330 m²
Villa for sale in the area of Vallerano, Rome, in a residential complex, surrounded by green…
$1,88M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
For sale an elegant villa surrounded by a huge park with swimming pool, 20 minutes from the …
$2,85M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Campagnano di Roma, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Campagnano di Roma, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Villa in Lazio located in Campanano di Roma near Lake Bracchano. On the territory of the vil…
$1,06M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
In the Axa area & # 8212; Roman neighbourhood of elite villas in the south-west of Rome, 6 k…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
For sale a detached villa in Infernetto, Rome, in a closed village for 20 villas. The villa …
$798,449
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Roma Capitale, Italy

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go