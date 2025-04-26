Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Roma Capitale, Italy

Rome
18
21 property total found
Villa in Rome, Italy
Villa
Rome, Italy
Area 765 m²
Luxury detached villa for sale with sea view and 10,000 sqm plot in Cerveteri, close to the …
$2,27M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 440 m²
Commercial area of ​​the property: 440 m2 Total area of ​​the house: about 270 m2 Garden are…
$4,82M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 330 m²
LD-0204. Элитный дом возле озера Браччано, недалеко от РимаЭлитный дом возле озера Браччано,…
$860,959
Villa in Rome, Italy
Villa
Rome, Italy
Area 500 m²
A unique ancient villa in the resort town of Santa Marinella, near Rome, on the picturesque …
$3,10M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Monte Compatri, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Monte Compatri, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
PO-110317-1. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Рим » Монте-КомпатриДом находится в Парке дей Касте…
$250,659
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 330 m²
Villa for sale in the area of Vallerano, Rome, in a residential complex, surrounded by green…
$1,88M
Villa 1 bedroom in Rome, Italy
Villa 1 bedroom
Rome, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 180 m²
IT-260319. Двухуровневая вилла 180м2. с очаровательной террасойВ престижном парке для гольфа…
$751,977
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
IT-. Четырехуровневая вилла 450 кв.м. с большим садом и террассойРим, Казал Палокко В прод…
$2,72M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Area 700 m²
For sale luxury villa with swimming pool and house, located in the exclusive area of ​​Rome …
$2,14M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
For sale an elegant villa surrounded by a huge park with swimming pool, 20 minutes from the …
$2,85M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Campagnano di Roma, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Campagnano di Roma, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Villa in Lazio located in Campanano di Roma near Lake Bracchano. On the territory of the vil…
$1,06M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
In the Axa area & # 8212; Roman neighbourhood of elite villas in the south-west of Rome, 6 k…
$1,20M
Villa in Rome, Italy
Villa
Rome, Italy
Area 270 m²
Luxury independent villa in one of the most prestigious areas of Rome - EUR .The EUR area is…
$4,39M
Villa in Rome, Italy
Villa
Rome, Italy
Area 500 m²
The elegant villa is located in Lido dei Pini, in a residential consortium with a private be…
$1,34M
Villa in Rome, Italy
Villa
Rome, Italy
Area 373 m²
A country house with a large plot of 17 hectares is located in the province of Rome, in Sant…
$650,884
Villa 5 bedrooms in Fiano Romano, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fiano Romano, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 380 m²
IT-180618. Новая трехуровневая вилла не далеко от РимаКапена (Capena ), Colle del Fagiano, 2…
$817,367
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
For sale a detached villa in Infernetto, Rome, in a closed village for 20 villas. The villa …
$798,449
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
AG-160316-2. BИЛЛА В ТРЕВИНЬЯНО РОМАНО, PИМПредлагаемая вилла находится в Трeвиньяно, живопи…
$871,858
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 360 m²
AG-160316. BИЛЛА НА УЛИЦЕ АППИА АНТИКА, РИМПредлагаемая вилла находится в одной из самых пре…
$1,96M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Area 765 m²
Luxurious detached house with sea view, swimming pool and 10,000 sq.m. plot near Rome in the…
$2,50M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 750 m²
IT-180618-1. Вилла в Риме. ИталияВ престижном  районе EUR (на юге Рима) продается  4-х уровн…
$2,62M
Properties features in Roma Capitale, Italy

