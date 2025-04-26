Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Roma Capitale, Italy

Villa in Rome, Italy
Villa
Rome, Italy
Area 765 m²
Luxury detached villa for sale with sea view and 10,000 sqm plot in Cerveteri, close to the …
$2,27M
Villa in Rome, Italy
Villa
Rome, Italy
Area 500 m²
A unique ancient villa in the resort town of Santa Marinella, near Rome, on the picturesque …
$3,10M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 330 m²
Villa for sale in the area of Vallerano, Rome, in a residential complex, surrounded by green…
$1,88M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
For sale an elegant villa surrounded by a huge park with swimming pool, 20 minutes from the …
$2,85M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Campagnano di Roma, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Campagnano di Roma, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Villa in Lazio located in Campanano di Roma near Lake Bracchano. On the territory of the vil…
$1,06M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
In the Axa area & # 8212; Roman neighbourhood of elite villas in the south-west of Rome, 6 k…
$1,20M
Villa in Rome, Italy
Villa
Rome, Italy
Area 500 m²
The elegant villa is located in Lido dei Pini, in a residential consortium with a private be…
$1,34M
Leave a request
