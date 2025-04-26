Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garden for sale in Roma Capitale, Italy

Villa in Rome, Italy
Villa
Rome, Italy
Area 270 m²
Luxury independent villa in one of the most prestigious areas of Rome - EUR .The EUR area is…
$4,39M
Villa in Rome, Italy
Villa
Rome, Italy
Area 500 m²
The elegant villa is located in Lido dei Pini, in a residential consortium with a private be…
$1,34M
Villa in Rome, Italy
Villa
Rome, Italy
Area 373 m²
A country house with a large plot of 17 hectares is located in the province of Rome, in Sant…
$650,884
