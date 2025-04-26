Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Roma Capitale, Italy

Rome
82
89 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 460 m²
AG-220916-19. Пентхаус (Аттик) » Рим » ИталияВ историческом здании предлагается на продажу П…
$4,69M
6 bedroom house in Sacrofano, Italy
6 bedroom house
Sacrofano, Italy
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 10
Area 730 m²
Number of floors 2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$874,391
Villa in Rome, Italy
Villa
Rome, Italy
Area 765 m²
Luxury detached villa for sale with sea view and 10,000 sqm plot in Cerveteri, close to the …
$2,27M
1 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
AG-220916-26. Квартира атико 80кв.м. с террасой 70кв.мКвартира attico 80 кв. м. с террасой 7…
$2,94M
2 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 270 m²
AG-260716-2. Апартамент в престижном районе исторического центра РимаАпартамент в престижном…
$5,45M
2 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Area: 100 m² Rooms: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Floor: second Floors: natural wood parquet Moder…
$1,12M
4 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
We present to your attention a luxurious apartment of 300 square meters, located on a quiet …
$3,12M
5 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
5 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 280 m²
AG-260716-1. Апартаменты в историческом здании. РимПентхаус. Апартаменты расположены в истор…
$4,58M
2 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
AG-220916-7. Престижный двухуровневый пентхаусМы предлагаем на продажу престижный двухуровне…
$4,90M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 440 m²
Commercial area of ​​the property: 440 m2 Total area of ​​the house: about 270 m2 Garden are…
$4,82M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 330 m²
LD-0204. Элитный дом возле озера Браччано, недалеко от РимаЭлитный дом возле озера Браччано,…
$860,959
4 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 290 m²
AG-220916-18. Продаются изысканные апартаменты в центре РимаПентхаус 290 м², 7 комнат, 4 спа…
$3,81M
Villa in Rome, Italy
Villa
Rome, Italy
Area 500 m²
A unique ancient villa in the resort town of Santa Marinella, near Rome, on the picturesque …
$3,10M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Monte Compatri, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Monte Compatri, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
PO-110317-1. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Рим » Монте-КомпатриДом находится в Парке дей Касте…
$250,659
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 330 m²
Villa for sale in the area of Vallerano, Rome, in a residential complex, surrounded by green…
$1,88M
Villa 1 bedroom in Rome, Italy
Villa 1 bedroom
Rome, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 180 m²
IT-260319. Двухуровневая вилла 180м2. с очаровательной террасойВ престижном парке для гольфа…
$751,977
3 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
Apartment in the historical center of Rome, 200 meters from Piazza Navona, in good repair an…
$2,10M
1 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 125 m²
IT-240519-2. Квартира в Италии. РимРим, около метро Manzoni продается квартира на 3 этаже, 1…
$642,995
Apartment in Rome, Italy
Apartment
Rome, Italy
Area 530 m²
Luxury apartment located in the prestigious Trevi area, it is the perfect combination of his…
$4,13M
Apartment in Rome, Italy
Apartment
Rome, Italy
Area 550 m²
A magnificent villa located in the prestigious residential area of ​​Axa, Rome.The villa is …
$1,95M
3 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Elegant 100 sqm apartment located in a residential area close to Porta Ardeatina, with a ple…
$891,932
1 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 140 m²
IT-240519-4. Двухуровневая квартира в центре РимаВ центре Рима, недалеко от Колизея продаетс…
$761,786
2 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
120617. Пентхаус в ИСТОРИЧЕСКОМ ЦЕНТРЕ РимаКвартира была недавно отремонтирована, общая площ…
$1,08M
5 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
5 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 750 m²
AG-220916-8. Эксклюзивный пентхаус площадью 750 кв.мИсторический центр, в нескольких минутах…
$11,99M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
IT-. Четырехуровневая вилла 450 кв.м. с большим садом и террассойРим, Казал Палокко В прод…
$2,72M
4 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
AG-260716. Пентхаус в центре РимаПентхаус в центре Рима, расположен в районе Прати, общей пл…
$2,89M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Area 700 m²
For sale luxury villa with swimming pool and house, located in the exclusive area of ​​Rome …
$2,14M
3 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 320 m²
AG-220916-14. Апартаменты в Риме на улице Виа Витторио-ВенетоПентхаус высшего класса на 2-х …
$5,34M
4 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
AG-220916-4. Пентхаус в центре РимаПентхаус в центре Рима, расположен в районе Прати, общей …
$2,89M
Apartment in Rome, Italy
Apartment
Rome, Italy
Area 308 m²
AG-041016. Прекрасная квартира в Риме. 308 кв.мВ непосредственной близости от площади Барбер…
$3,49M
