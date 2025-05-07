Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Piedmont, Italy

Verbania
20
Arona
5
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 315 m²
GH-LV01652. Современная вилла с видом на озероВилла в стиле "модерн" в удивительно красивом …
$1,04M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lenno, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lenno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
GR-Tr-143. Озеро Комо Вилла" Анна" в Тремеццина, г.MezzegraMezzegra Villa" Anna": Прекрасная…
$3,16M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Imperia, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Imperia, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
KK-6V17. Вилла с видом на море в продаже в Италии, регион Западная ЛигурияВ нескольких килом…
$490,420
3 bedroom apartment in Soverato, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Soverato, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with an area of 100sq.m. with a luxurious pool and spectacular sea views. Located…
$382,059
Villa in Bergeggi, Italy
Villa
Bergeggi, Italy
Area 270 m²
KK-A1663. Трехуровневая вилла в Берджеджи 270м2Вилла 270квм на 3х уровнях в Берджеджи. Новая…
$2,18M
3 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 121 m²
LH-2Q13. Недоргая квартира у моря в Сан-Ремо, Лигурия, ИталияВ центральной части знаменитого…
$512,216
8 room apartment in Terni, Italy
8 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 120 m²
Large first floor apartment. Living room, kitchen with balcony, three bedrooms, bathroom, an…
$68,047
Villa 4 bedrooms in Liguria, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Liguria, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Area 330 m²
House in Liguria with sea view in the municipality of Soldano, in the province of Imperia.A …
$1,13M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cagliari, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cagliari, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
IT-030420. Трех уровневая новая вилла 170 кв.м., с садом 250 кв.мСостоит на первом этаже из …
$316,048
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
ABI-1170А. Красивая, отдельностоящая вилла с видом на озеро ГардаКрасивая вилла с бассейном,…
$1,74M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bianzano, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bianzano, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Independent New Villa, with a plot of 3000 m2, surrounded by greenery, with excellent lighti…
$314,743
2 bedroom apartment in Manerba del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
A stone's throw from the prestigious Port of Dusano, we offer a splendid three-room apartmen…
$476,265
Properties features in Piedmont, Italy

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
