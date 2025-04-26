Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lazio
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Lazio, Italy

Rome
64
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Rome, Italy
Apartment
Rome, Italy
Area 150 m²
Unique seafront apartment in Italy with private rooftop terrace. The apartment is located in…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Lazio

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Lazio, Italy

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go