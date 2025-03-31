Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Genoa
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Genoa, Italy

2 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Genoa, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Genoa, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 11
inside the modern residential complex « Torry Faro », characterized by high quality standard…
$402,177
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Genoa, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes