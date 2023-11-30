Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Genoa

Residential properties for sale in Genoa, Italy

Arenzano
5
13 properties total found
Villa in Arenzano, Italy
Villa
Arenzano, Italy
Area 270 m²
KK-070715-4. Вилла в приватном комплексеВилла: 30 км до аэропорта Генуи 148км от границы с Ф…
€2,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in Arenzano, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Arenzano, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
ED-250417. Комплекс из четырех вилл в зоне Пинета-ди-АренцаноКомплекс из четырех вилл находи…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Rapallo, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Rapallo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 490 m²
VB-11090. Вилла класса люкс в РапаллоВ живописной Лигурии, между морем и горными хребтами Ал…
€2,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room house with Исторический особняк с фресками на границе с Францией in Arenzano, Italy
4 room house with Исторический особняк с фресками на границе с Францией
Arenzano, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
A historical fresco mansion in Liguria, in the mountains, near the border with France and nb…
€525,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Zoagli, Italy
4 room apartment
Zoagli, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Just a few minutes' walk from the crystal clear waters of Paraggia, is this wonderful 230 sq…
€2,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Chiavari, Italy
3 room apartment
Chiavari, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
In a breathtaking location overlooking the Gulf of Tigullio, we offer an apartment of 280 sq…
€2,85M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Zoagli, Italy
2 room apartment
Zoagli, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
In a magnificent location of San Michele di Pagana, with sea views and direct access to the …
€990,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 bedrooms in Rapallo, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Rapallo, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 395 m²
Delightful villa with pool on a charming hill above Rapallo, 10 minutes from the sea and abo…
€2,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Arenzano, Italy
2 room apartment
Arenzano, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 304 m²
The apartments are located in the historic center of Genoa, in an old house, the foundation …
€950,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, new building, with air conditioning in Arenzano, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Arenzano, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
New villas in Liguria are located in the pine forest of Arenzano, on the territory of the c…
€1,55M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 350 m²
In a picturesque place Portofino , a luxury villa is sold near the crystal clear sea. Vil…
€19,00M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden in Portofino, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Portofino, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Area 550 m²
Luxury villa located in Portofino, Liguria The area is 550 sq. m, the garden area is 5.000 sq. m
€30,00M
Leave a request
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with garden in Portofino, Italy
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Portofino, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
The luxury apartments are located in Santa Marguerita Ligure Resort, Liguria. 30 km from Gen…
€1,46M
Leave a request

Property types in Genoa

apartments
houses

Properties features in Genoa, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir