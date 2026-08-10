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Apartments for sale in Genoa, Italy

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3 bedroom apartment in Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
For Sale – Bright, Typical Ligurian-Style Penthouse, Just Steps from the Sea We offer for…
$935,877
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