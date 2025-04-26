Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Como
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Como, Italy

Tremezzina
11
San Siro
3
Faggeto Lario
4
5 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Colonno, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Colonno, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
Великолепная вилла, жилой площадью 230 кв.м., в современном стиле с видом на озеро Комо. Вил…
$1,40M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Molina, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Molina, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Characteristics of the villa on Lake Como: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, kitchen with dining room…
$1,71M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Brienno, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Brienno, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Explore this stunning luxury villa, fully renovated in 2024, located in one of the gems of L…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Porlezza, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Porlezza, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Lake Lugano Villa is located in a quiet residential area, providing not only privacy and se…
$2,51M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Menaggio, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Menaggio, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Villa for sale overlooking Lake Como , Alps and Villa Gaetta . Direct distance to the la…
$855,481
