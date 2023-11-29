Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Brescia, Italy

Desenzano del Garda
6
Lonato del Garda
3
17 properties total found
Commercial 7 bedrooms with Doppio Ingresso, with Canna Fumaria, with road in Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
Commercial 7 bedrooms with Doppio Ingresso, with Canna Fumaria, with road
Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
Rooms 24
Area 1 566 m²
The historic building in the centre of Polpenazze del Garda is an ideal solution for those w…
€1,95M
Commercial in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 145 m²
GA-V000874. ИДЕАЛЬНОЕ КОММЕРЧЕСКОЕ ПОМЕЩЕНИЕ ДЛЯ КЕЙТЕРИНГА В ДЕЗЕНЦАНО-ДЕЛЬ-ГАРДАУ въезда в…
€500,000
Commercial in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
GA-V000969. Земля под строительство в продаже в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаВ тихом жилом районе отк…
€121,650
Commercial in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Commercial
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
GA-V001004. Земля под строительство в продаже в Сан-Феличе-дель-БенакоРасположенный в красив…
€320,000
Commercial in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Commercial
Lonato del Garda, Italy
GA-V001053. Земельный участок в холмистой местности в LonatoВставлен в престижном жилом конт…
€300,000
Commercial in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Commercial
Lonato del Garda, Italy
GA-V001123. Земля под строительство в продаже в LonatoРасположенный в элегантном холмистом …
€750,000
Commercial in Moniga del Garda, Italy
Commercial
Moniga del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 6 500 m²
GA-V000403. Отель с видом на озеро в Padenghe sul GardaРасположенный в красивом и спокойном …
€18,00M
Commercial in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 110 m²
GA-V001197. НОВЫЙ МАГАЗИН В ЦЕНТРЕ С ОТЛИЧНОЙ ВИДИМОСТЬЮ В DESENZANO DEL GARDAРасположенный …
€260,000
Commercial in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 77 m²
GA-V001269. МАГАЗИН В ЦЕНТРЕ ГОРОДА В DESENZANO DEL GARDAРасположенный в историческом центре…
€350,000
Commercial in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Commercial
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
GA-V001300. ЗЕМЕЛЬНЫЙ УЧАСТОК ПОД СТРОИТЕЛЬСТВО ВИЛЛЫ В КРАСИВОМ РАЙОНЕ С ОТКРЫТЫМИ ВИДАМИ В…
€270,000
Commercial in Pozzolengo, Italy
Commercial
Pozzolengo, Italy
GA-V001281. ВИНОГРАДНИК В ЛУГАНЕ DOC В POZZOLENGOРасположенный на территории района и консор…
€4,50M
Commercial in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 60 m²
GA-V001410. Офис в историческом здании в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенный в отличном месте…
€240,000
Commercial in Puegnago del Garda, Italy
Commercial
Puegnago del Garda, Italy
Area 1 400 m²
GA-V001427. Магазин в продаже в Пуэньяго-суль-ГардаС видом и прямым выходом на государственн…
€960,000
Commercial in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 1 815 m²
GA-V001438. Офисное здание с большим складом в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенное недалеко от…
€570,000
Commercial in Salo, Italy
Commercial
Salo, Italy
ABI-1098A . Земельный участок в Сало На первой линии озера Гарда, в престижной зоне, земельн…
€4,00M
Commercial in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Commercial
Lonato del Garda, Italy
ABI-1234A. Земельный участок с видом на озеро Гарда под строительство 6 отдельных виллЗемель…
€1,80M
Commercial real estate with Aria Condizionata, with Doppio Ingresso, with Lavanderia in Bedizzole, Italy
Commercial real estate with Aria Condizionata, with Doppio Ingresso, with Lavanderia
Bedizzole, Italy
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 12
Area 1 000 m²
In an ancient village dating from the fourteenth century, in the immediate Garda hinterland,…
€2,20M
