Realting.com
Italy
Commercial
Brescia
Commercial real estate in Brescia, Italy
Desenzano del Garda
6
Lonato del Garda
3
Clear all
17 properties total found
Commercial 7 bedrooms with Doppio Ingresso, with Canna Fumaria, with road
Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
24
1 566 m²
The historic building in the centre of Polpenazze del Garda is an ideal solution for those w…
€1,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
145 m²
GA-V000874. ИДЕАЛЬНОЕ КОММЕРЧЕСКОЕ ПОМЕЩЕНИЕ ДЛЯ КЕЙТЕРИНГА В ДЕЗЕНЦАНО-ДЕЛЬ-ГАРДАУ въезда в…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
GA-V000969. Земля под строительство в продаже в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаВ тихом жилом районе отк…
€121,650
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
GA-V001004. Земля под строительство в продаже в Сан-Феличе-дель-БенакоРасположенный в красив…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial
Lonato del Garda, Italy
GA-V001053. Земельный участок в холмистой местности в LonatoВставлен в престижном жилом конт…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial
Lonato del Garda, Italy
GA-V001123. Земля под строительство в продаже в LonatoРасположенный в элегантном холмистом …
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial
Moniga del Garda, Italy
6
6 500 m²
GA-V000403. Отель с видом на озеро в Padenghe sul GardaРасположенный в красивом и спокойном …
€18,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
110 m²
GA-V001197. НОВЫЙ МАГАЗИН В ЦЕНТРЕ С ОТЛИЧНОЙ ВИДИМОСТЬЮ В DESENZANO DEL GARDAРасположенный …
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
77 m²
GA-V001269. МАГАЗИН В ЦЕНТРЕ ГОРОДА В DESENZANO DEL GARDAРасположенный в историческом центре…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
GA-V001300. ЗЕМЕЛЬНЫЙ УЧАСТОК ПОД СТРОИТЕЛЬСТВО ВИЛЛЫ В КРАСИВОМ РАЙОНЕ С ОТКРЫТЫМИ ВИДАМИ В…
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial
Pozzolengo, Italy
GA-V001281. ВИНОГРАДНИК В ЛУГАНЕ DOC В POZZOLENGOРасположенный на территории района и консор…
€4,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
60 m²
GA-V001410. Офис в историческом здании в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенный в отличном месте…
€240,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial
Puegnago del Garda, Italy
1 400 m²
GA-V001427. Магазин в продаже в Пуэньяго-суль-ГардаС видом и прямым выходом на государственн…
€960,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
1 815 m²
GA-V001438. Офисное здание с большим складом в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенное недалеко от…
€570,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial
Salo, Italy
ABI-1098A . Земельный участок в Сало На первой линии озера Гарда, в престижной зоне, земельн…
€4,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial
Lonato del Garda, Italy
ABI-1234A. Земельный участок с видом на озеро Гарда под строительство 6 отдельных виллЗемель…
€1,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial real estate with Aria Condizionata, with Doppio Ingresso, with Lavanderia
Bedizzole, Italy
14
12
1 000 m²
In an ancient village dating from the fourteenth century, in the immediate Garda hinterland,…
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
