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Сommercial property in Brescia, Italy

;
Desenzano del Garda
5
Lonato del Garda
3
16 properties total found
Commercial property 1 400 m² in Puegnago del Garda, Italy
Commercial property 1 400 m²
Puegnago del Garda, Italy
Area 1 400 m²
GA-V001427. Shop for sale in Puenyago sul GardaWith a view and direct access to the Gardesan…
$1,13M
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Commercial property in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Commercial property
Lonato del Garda, Italy
ABI-1234A. Земельный участок с видом на озеро Гарда под строительство 6 отдельных виллЗемель…
$2,11M
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Commercial property in Salo, Italy
Commercial property
Salo, Italy
ABI-1098A Land in Salo On the first line of Lake Garda, in a prestigious area, a land plot o…
$4,69M
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Commercial property in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Commercial property
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
GA-V001300. Land plot under the construction of Villa in a beautiful area with open views in…
$316,494
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Commercial property 110 m² in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial property 110 m²
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 110 m²
GA-V001197. New store in the center with excellent visibility in Desenzano Del GardaLocated …
$304,772
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Commercial property in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Commercial property
Lonato del Garda, Italy
GA-V001053. Land in a hilly area in LonatoInserted in a prestigious residential context with…
$351,660
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TekceTekce
Commercial property in Pozzolengo, Italy
Commercial property
Pozzolengo, Italy
GA-V001281. Wine in Lugana Doc in PozzolengoLocated on the territory of the Lugana DOC distr…
$5,27M
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Commercial property 77 m² in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial property 77 m²
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 77 m²
GA-V001269. Shop in the center of the city in Desenzano Del GardaLocated in the historic cen…
$410,270
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Commercial property 145 m² in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial property 145 m²
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 145 m²
GA-V000874. Ideal commercial space for catering in Desenzano del GardaAt the entrance to the…
$586,100
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Commercial property in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Commercial property
Lonato del Garda, Italy
GA-V001123. Land for construction for sale in LonatoLocated in an elegant hilly area with pa…
$879,150
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Commercial property 1 815 m² in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial property 1 815 m²
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 1 815 m²
GA-V001438. Office building with large warehouse in Desenzano del GardaLocated near the cent…
$668,154
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Commercial property 6 500 m² in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Commercial property 6 500 m²
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 6 500 m²
GA-V000403. Hotel overlooking the lake in Padenghe sul GardaLocated in a beautiful and peace…
$21,10M
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Commercial property in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Commercial property
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
GA-V001004. Land for construction for sale in San Felice del BenacoLocated in a beautiful hi…
$375,104
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Commercial property 60 m² in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial property 60 m²
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 60 m²
GA-V001410. Office in a historic building in Desenzano del GardaLocated in an excellent loca…
$281,328
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Commercial property 1 566 m² in Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
Commercial property 1 566 m²
Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
Rooms 24
Bedrooms 7
Area 1 566 m²
The historic building in the centre of Polpenazze del Garda is an ideal solution for those w…
$2,14M
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Commercial property 1 000 m² in Bedizzole, Italy
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Bedizzole, Italy
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 12
Area 1 000 m²
In an ancient village dating from the fourteenth century, in the immediate Garda hinterland,…
$2,41M
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