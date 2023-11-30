Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Agrigento, Italy

3 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
3 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
AREA: New area - ADDRESS: Via Toscanini – Cianciana (Ag) ROOMS: 5, plus kitchen + bathrooms.…
€69,000
Apartment in Province of Agrigento, Italy
Apartment
Province of Agrigento, Italy
Area 200 m²
House composed of a ground floor which can be used for a commercial activity which covers an…
€139,000
3 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
3 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Second and third floor apartments in the Historic Town Center of Cianciana in Salita Regina …
€150,000
2 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Apartment with panoramic sea views near the beach of Torre Macauda (AG). The apartment cover…
€99,000
2 room apartment in Sciacca, Italy
2 room apartment
Sciacca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Apartment with panoramic sea views near the beach of Torre Macauda (AG). The apartment cover…
€74,000
3 room apartment in Province of Agrigento, Italy
3 room apartment
Province of Agrigento, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
APARTMENT SANT'ANGELO MUXARO  The penthouse apartment is located in the town of Santangel…
€79,000
2 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
 Apartment on the  second floor, inside it is composed of living room, kitchen, two bedrooms…
€19,500
3 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
3 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Panoramic apartment located on the second floor in Via Salita Santo La Corte. Composed of fo…
€25,000
3 room apartment in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Panoramic Apt located in Via Lorenzo Panepinto/Piazza Orologio (Bivona) on the 4th floor ser…
€89,000
3 room apartment in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Panoramic Apt located in Via Lorenzo Panepinto/Piazza Orologio (Bivona) on the 4th floor ser…
€89,000
2 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Panoramic apartment on the ground floor in the main square of the town - Corso Vittorio Eman…
€80,000
2 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Panoramic apartment located in Via Verga on the second floor, all well finished. Composed of…
€110,000
4 room apartment in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
4 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Apartment in the main piazza of Alessandria, Via Roma and located on the second floor and co…
€190,000
2 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Ground floor composed of two bedrooms , one bathroom ,a large utility room, a living room, a…
€100,000
2 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Second floor composed of two bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen, an entrance hall, a living roo…
€70,000
2 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 139 m²
Lower ground floor composed of a warehouse of approx 69 sqm all refined. On the first floor …
€59,000
3 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
3 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment on the second floor located in Corso Vittorio Emanuele covering an area of approx …
€80,000
2 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Apartment located on the second floor on the corner of Via Roma and Salita Convento which co…
€25,000
2 room apartment in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Second floor apartment located in the main street of Santo Stefano Quisquina which covers an…
€44,000
1 room apartment in Bivona, Italy
1 room apartment
Bivona, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Apartment of the first floor composed of two rooms plus bathroom for an area of 26 sqm appro…
€30,000
3 room apartment in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Panoramic Apt located in Via Lorenzo Panepinto/Piazza Orologio (Bivona) on the 4th floor ser…
€89,000
2 room apartment in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Panoramic Apt located in Via Lorenzo Panepinto/Piazza Orologio (Bivona) on the 4th floor ser…
€89,000
3 room apartment in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Panoramic apartment located in Via Porta Palermo (Bivona) on the fifth floor and served by a…
€69,000
1 room apartment in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
1 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment of the first floor composed of two rooms plus bathroom for an area of 26 sqm appro…
€30,000
1 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
1 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Apartment in good condition in the heart of the Historic Town of Agrigento in Via Esseneto, …
€15,000
3 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
3 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
An apartment located on the second floor in the Corso Cinquemani Arcuri in the Zona Espansio…
€69,000
2 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
A panoramic attic located on the third floor in the Corso Cinquemani Arcuri in the Zona Espa…
€54,000
2 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Panoramic apartment all finished and furnished located on the second floor in the Expansion …
€79,000
1 room apartment in Siculiana, Italy
1 room apartment
Siculiana, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
The apartment is located in Siculiana, a small town famous for its seafaring, in the provinc…
€100,000
3 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
3 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment in Corso Cinquemani Arcuri, Cianciana (AG) located on the ground floor, second flo…
€80,000
