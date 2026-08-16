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Residential properties for sale in Sciacca, Italy

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3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Marco, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Marco, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Independant semi-detached villa located in Via San Marco 26, 92019, Sciacca. 500 meters from…
$296,919
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1 bedroom house in Sciacca, Italy
1 bedroom house
Sciacca, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
An independent terraced villetta close to the beach of Torre Macauda (AG). Composed of a bed…
$54,435
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2 bedroom apartment in Sciacca, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Sciacca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Apartment with panoramic sea views near the beach of Torre Macauda (AG). The apartment cover…
$73,988
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