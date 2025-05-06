Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Abruzzo, Italy

Unione dei Comuni della Val Vibrata
11
Giulianova
6
Tortoreto
5
Martinsicuro
3
1 property total found
Villa in Colledimezzo, Italy
Villa
Colledimezzo, Italy
Area 430 m²
ARH-180220-3. Вилла на стадии строительства в КолледимеццоЦена снижена до 180 000 евро Необ…
$196,168
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Properties features in Abruzzo, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
