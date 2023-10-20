  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Au centre

Residential quarter Au centre

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$548,625
;
5
ID: 33856
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

Other complexes
Residential quarter Un duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Hadera, Israel
from
$686,565
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents a 5-room duplex penthouse in the Olga de Hadera seaside area. Its characteristics: ✅ Duplex penthouse of 5 rooms of 150 m2, ✅ Sun terrace of 50 m2, ✅ On the 8th and 9th floors, ✅ 2 parental suites and a secure room, ✅ Spacious living room, ✅ 3 bathrooms and 3 toil…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,12M
For Sale – Apartment 2 rooms in Florentin / Neve Tsedek – Tel Aviv Elifelet 26 Located in one of the most sought after buildings in Tel Aviv, on the border of Neve Tsedek and in the heart of the vibrant district of Florentin, this 2-room apartment offers an elegant and refined living envir…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A louer a ashdod appartement 5 pieces quotkineret 2quot dans un petit immeuble de 4 etages avec seulement 2 appartements par etage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,975
rent, apartment 5 rooms Kineret 2, in a low building of 4 floors with only 2 apartments per floor. Includes a mamad (safe room), a balcony and of course an elevator. Spacious apartment, very bright, with magnificent views. Ideal location: 1 minute walk from Yod Alef shopping centre and 3 min…
Agency
Real estate Israel
