  2. Israel
  3. Netanya
  4. Residential quarter Appartement tres spacieux a deux pas du kikar et de la plage

Residential quarter Appartement tres spacieux a deux pas du kikar et de la plage

Netanya, Israel
$752,400
7
ID: 33457
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya

About the complex

Français Français
Apartment with a very spacious, very clear and completely unobstructed view Situe has two steps from the kikar and the beach Excellent apartment for housing or investment

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

