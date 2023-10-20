  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Appartement de reve a vendre rue nahalat binyamin tel aviv sur la zone pietonne

Appartement de reve a vendre rue nahalat binyamin tel aviv sur la zone pietonne

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,33M
;
7
ID: 33725
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Nahalat Binyamin Street, in the centre of Tel Aviv, on the pedestrian and artistic side. District between Carmel Market, Neve Tzedek and Rothschild, walking from the beach. Classified and restored building, Apartment 3 rooms of about 60 m2 + balcony 4 m2. 1st floor (equivalent 2nd), high ceilings, neat design, elevator. Mamad on every floor, Resident night parking (17:00-10:00). Price charged: NIS 4,250,000. Ideal main residence or premium foot-to-earth in Tel-Aviv.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Un beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$579,975
Residential quarter Appartement tres spacieux a deux pas du kikar et de la plage
Netanya, Israel
from
$752,400
Residential quarter Un appartement familial recent de 5 pieces au bord de la reserve naturelle sauvage dein hayam
Hadera, Israel
from
$874,665
Residential quarter Sans hesiter la meilleure affaire du moment au park un appartement de 4 1 pieces cave grande terrasse souccah dans un superbe immeuble au sein du quartier park
Hadera, Israel
from
$714,780
Residential quarter A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,19M
Residential quarter Appartement de reve a vendre rue nahalat binyamin tel aviv sur la zone pietonne
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,33M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Propriete dexception a old jaffa
Residential quarter Propriete dexception a old jaffa
Residential quarter Propriete dexception a old jaffa
Residential quarter Propriete dexception a old jaffa
Residential quarter Propriete dexception a old jaffa
Show all Residential quarter Propriete dexception a old jaffa
Residential quarter Propriete dexception a old jaffa
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,51M
This property in Old Jaffa offers a remarkable opportunity for both residential and commercial use. Located in the immediate vicinity of notable attractions such as art galleries, shops, cafes, restaurants, the historic port of Jaffa, the seaside and the lively flea market, it offers an unpa…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable balcon sur la mer bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations clair dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable balcon sur la mer bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations clair dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable balcon sur la mer bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations clair dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable balcon sur la mer bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations clair dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue neuf proche de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,49M
In the best location of Bat Yam, just 7 minutes from Tel Aviv, 200 meters from the tram and 50 meters from the sea and promenade, in the best luxury building of Bat Yam, including a storage room and private parking, a perfect living experience
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Ashdod, Israel
from
$705,375
For sale – 4 room apartment in Ashdod, Yakinton Street (Calaniot) Superb apartment of 122 m2 gross (93 m2 net) with balcony of 8.5 m2, located on the 6th floor of a recent and sought after residence (3 years only). West orientation, offering a beautiful brightness in the afternoon Modern …
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications