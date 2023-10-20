  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue frishmanplace mazaryk grand 2 pieces de 81 m emplacement premium ideal investissement et airbnb

Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue frishmanplace mazaryk grand 2 pieces de 81 m emplacement premium ideal investissement et airbnb

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,44M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 33616
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Tel Aviv – Frishman Close to the beaches, Dizengoff and all the amenities of the city centre. Apartment 2 rooms with exceptional volumes : • a total of 81 m2 • Living room of 50 m2 allowing a configuration in 3 pieces • 2 bathrooms • South-East exposure, very bright • Clean and well maintained building, secure access • Work to be planned with a great opportunity for valorisation A rare offer to live or invest in the heart of Tel Aviv.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Charme renove a nahlaot ideal pour vivre ou investir jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$868,395
Residential quarter A vendre villa independante exceptionnelle a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,35M
Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$529,815
Residential quarter Haut standing
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$736,725
Residential quarter Stop affaire vous voulez faire un excellent investissement a hadera acquerir un bien avec une forte demande locative ne cherchez plus le voila
Hadera, Israel
from
$652,080
You are viewing
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue frishmanplace mazaryk grand 2 pieces de 81 m emplacement premium ideal investissement et airbnb
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,44M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Jerusalem quartier mamilla bureau a louer
Residential quarter Jerusalem quartier mamilla bureau a louer
Residential quarter Jerusalem quartier mamilla bureau a louer
Residential quarter Jerusalem quartier mamilla bureau a louer
Residential quarter Jerusalem quartier mamilla bureau a louer
Show all Residential quarter Jerusalem quartier mamilla bureau a louer
Residential quarter Jerusalem quartier mamilla bureau a louer
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$36,993
Jerusalem – Mamilla District – Offices for Rent Located on the second and last floor, a complete tray of 809 m2 crude, with view of the ramparts of Jerusalem. Monthly rent: 118 000 Management expenses: 24,270 per month
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces proche mer dans immeuble recent tres bien entretenu
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces proche mer dans immeuble recent tres bien entretenu
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces proche mer dans immeuble recent tres bien entretenu
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces proche mer dans immeuble recent tres bien entretenu
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces proche mer dans immeuble recent tres bien entretenu
Show all Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces proche mer dans immeuble recent tres bien entretenu
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces proche mer dans immeuble recent tres bien entretenu
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,02M
* Charming small 2 rooms * 40m2 with mamad * Modern and well maintained building * Underground parking * Close beach and Marina de Tel Aviv
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement pleine vue mer a netanya residence avec gardien piscine et salle de sport
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement pleine vue mer a netanya residence avec gardien piscine et salle de sport
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement pleine vue mer a netanya residence avec gardien piscine et salle de sport
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,665
MAGNIFIQUE 4 PIECES VUE MER RUE NITSA A NETANYA. UNE MASTER BED ROOM AVEC SALLE DE BAIN ET PLEINE VUE MER. DEUX AUTRES CHAMBRES DONT UN MAMAD. UNE 2E SALLE DE BAIN. GRAND SEJOUR ET CUISINE EQUIPEE. LOUE MEUBLE
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications