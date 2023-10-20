  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Netanya
  4. Residential quarter Rav kook 8 netanya ladresse ideale entre mer et centre ville jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Residential quarter Rav kook 8 netanya ladresse ideale entre mer et centre ville jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Netanya, Israel
from
$749,265
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 33519
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Only a few steps from Kikar Haatzmaout and the beaches of Netanya, in a recently renovated building, discover this beautiful 4-room apartment located on the 3rd floor on 8 with elevator. Large bright living room with modern open kitchen, three exhibitions (south, north, west) ensuring natural light all day long, unobstructed view, air conditioning, private parking and shelter on the ground floor of the building. Apartment sold furnished and available immediately. Ideal main residence, beachfront foot-to-earth or investment in short term rental.

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau quartier lamed a ramat aviv belle affaire
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,71M
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,07M
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux avec vue sur la mer dans les yoo towers au parc tzameret
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,64M
Residential quarter Baka penthouse duplex
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,389
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,57M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Rav kook 8 netanya ladresse ideale entre mer et centre ville jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Netanya, Israel
from
$749,265
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable
Residential quarter Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable
Residential quarter Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable
Residential quarter Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable
Residential quarter Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable
Show all Residential quarter Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable
Residential quarter Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,35M
Spacious apartment in Ashdod for sale with incredible sea view Magnificent residence, 5 spacious rooms with stunning sea view terrace. 3.20 meters high under ceiling, 3 WC, 2 bathrooms. Close to the beach and all amenities
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Un appartement rare avec jardin comme une villa en ville sur le boulevard ben gourion
Residential quarter Un appartement rare avec jardin comme une villa en ville sur le boulevard ben gourion
Residential quarter Un appartement rare avec jardin comme une villa en ville sur le boulevard ben gourion
Residential quarter Un appartement rare avec jardin comme une villa en ville sur le boulevard ben gourion
Residential quarter Un appartement rare avec jardin comme une villa en ville sur le boulevard ben gourion
Residential quarter Un appartement rare avec jardin comme une villa en ville sur le boulevard ben gourion
Residential quarter Un appartement rare avec jardin comme une villa en ville sur le boulevard ben gourion
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,80M
Nine for sale exclusively Duplex with garden in a brand new and beautiful building on Ben Gurion Boulevard. ***High-end architectural design: massive parquet imported from France, recessed panels, custom carpentry, high-noise Pandora doors, smart electricity, alarm and surveillance system, …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Rez de jardin
Residential quarter Rez de jardin
Residential quarter Rez de jardin
Residential quarter Rez de jardin
Residential quarter Rez de jardin
Show all Residential quarter Rez de jardin
Residential quarter Rez de jardin
Nahariya, Israel
from
$956,175
Large garden ground In the new Shimon Peres district, discover this beautiful 5 rooms on the garden floor with rare volumes: approx. 200 m2 living space and 170 m2 of south-west exposed garden Quiet, luxury and privacy guaranteed A few minutes walk from the city center, the train station, shops
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications