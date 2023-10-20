  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Raanana
  Residential quarter Centre ville raanana immeuble recent duplex vue degagee

Residential quarter Centre ville raanana immeuble recent duplex vue degagee

Raanana, Israel
from
$1,75M
;
6
ID: 33438
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

Very recent building of 6 floors. Charming Duplex with 5 rooms of 158 m2 net ( 178 m2 gross ) and 3 bathrooms. Terrace of 23 m2. Degage view. Nice hidden kitchen. 4 bedrooms included mamad. a true pepetite in the city center. on level 1: living room/dining area/kitchen/mamad and bathroom.. Level 2: 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Raanana, Israel
Residential quarter Centre ville raanana immeuble recent duplex vue degagee
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,75M
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications