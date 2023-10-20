  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Residential quarter A vendre appartement renove 3 pieces dans immeuble neuf rue lilienblum tel aviv yafo

from
$1,76M
;
10
ID: 33398
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Français Français
In a new building, Lilienblum Street, close to Neve Tzedek, Rothschild Boulevard and Nahalat Binyamin. Apartment 3 rooms, 72 m2. Balcony in open view façade * Bright apartment, well arranged * Spacious living room open to the outside. * Modern and neat finishes. * Mamad (safe room). * Classic private parking * Cave Sales price: 5,600,000

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
