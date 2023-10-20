Residential quarter magnifique appartement 4 pieces a vendre a kiryat menachem rue islande

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Welcome to this charming apartment, completely renovated with care and elegance, ideal for a family looking for a peaceful and warm living environment. Located on the 1st floor of an old and low building, with several entrances, this property offers both character and modernity.
Surface: 83 m2, perfectly arranged to optimize space and brightness.
Life space: A large welcoming stay, bathed in natural light thanks to its three exhibitions (north, east, south), with an open-plan kitchen, ideal for cooking and sharing with the family.
Outside: A beautiful 8 m2 Soccah terrace, directly accessible from the living room, perfect for enjoying summer evenings or open-air parties.
Rooms: Three spacious rooms, including a comfortable master suite, each equipped with built-in closets for optimal storage.
Bathroom : Modern and bright, with a bathtub for relaxing moments.
Comfort: Centralized air conditioning for seasonal well-being and underfloor heating for optimal comfort in winter.
Environment: Located in a quiet street, close to a supermarket for your daily shopping, and a synagogue. The place combines practicality and serenity.
Additional benefit: Two rental units with independent entrance, ideal for family, friends or flexible use according to your needs.
It's more than an apartment, it's a real home where you'll feel right at home. Come visit and let yourself be seduced!
Jerusalem, Israel
