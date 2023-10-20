  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter magnifique appartement 4 pieces a vendre a kiryat menachem rue islande

Jerusalem, Israel

$997,195
$997,195
ID: 25047
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
Welcome to this charming apartment, completely renovated with care and elegance, ideal for a family looking for a peaceful and warm living environment. Located on the 1st floor of an old and low building, with several entrances, this property offers both character and modernity. Surface: 83 m2, perfectly arranged to optimize space and brightness. Life space: A large welcoming stay, bathed in natural light thanks to its three exhibitions (north, east, south), with an open-plan kitchen, ideal for cooking and sharing with the family. Outside: A beautiful 8 m2 Soccah terrace, directly accessible from the living room, perfect for enjoying summer evenings or open-air parties. Rooms: Three spacious rooms, including a comfortable master suite, each equipped with built-in closets for optimal storage. Bathroom : Modern and bright, with a bathtub for relaxing moments. Comfort: Centralized air conditioning for seasonal well-being and underfloor heating for optimal comfort in winter. Environment: Located in a quiet street, close to a supermarket for your daily shopping, and a synagogue. The place combines practicality and serenity. Additional benefit: Two rental units with independent entrance, ideal for family, friends or flexible use according to your needs. It's more than an apartment, it's a real home where you'll feel right at home. Come visit and let yourself be seduced!

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

$997,195
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$997,195
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications