Pool Villas for sale in Ubud District, Indonesia

Ubud
42 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Elegant Leasehold 1-Bedroom Villa in Ubud – An Affordable Luxury Property in Bali’s Enchanti…
$149,000
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 40 m²
The project consists of 110 villas, spread out among the tropical jungle nature. 4.1 hectare…
$138,021
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 96 m²
A luxurious one -story Will with a view of the jungle and rice fields, as well as a landscap…
$312,174
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Ubud Bamboo Art-Inspired Villa – Adjustable 2-3 Bedrooms, Leasehold 31 Years Priced at IDR …
$283,665
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Ubud Bamboo Art Style Villa – Adjustable 2-3 Bedrooms, 31-Year Leasehold Priced at IDR 4,43…
$273,496
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 80 m²
A unique complex of premium villas in a beautiful location of Ubud, offering five luxurious …
$228,447
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 236 m²
A ultramodern complex in the center of a traditional Ubud, which occupies an area of ​​3 hec…
$478,787
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 117 m²
The complex consists of 10 villas located among picturesque rice terraces just 5 minutes fro…
$276,040
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 56 m²
The complex offers 29 stylish villas with 1 and 2 bedrooms, with an area of ​​56 to 131 m ²,…
$123,914
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to a slice of paradise in the heart of Ubud, Bali. This stunning off-plan villa, ava…
$300,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Ubud Lifestyle Awaits: Blend Tranquility with Vibrant Community Life Price at USD 270,000 u…
$270,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Ubud’s Tranquil Retreat: A Modern Spacious Tropical Villa with Rice Field Views Price: Star…
$262,650
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Discover the perfect blend of luxury and serenity with this exceptional villa in Ubud, avail…
$262,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Ubud Villa with Bamboo Aesthetic – 1 Bedroom, Leasehold 31 Years Priced at IDR 3,267,000,00…
$201,332
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sayan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sayan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the heart of Ubud, Bali’s cultural and wellness center, this beautifully designed…
$295,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the serene area of Lodtunduh, this off-plan villa artfully combines contemporary …
$188,955
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover your serene riverside haven in Ubud. This leasehold Riverside Villa is a unique cha…
Price on request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Ubud’s Modern Tropical 2 Bedrooms Villa: A Serene Investment in Bali’s Cultural Heart Price…
$224,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Stunning Leasehold 2-Bedroom Villa in Ubud – Perfect Investment Opportunity with Panoramic V…
$229,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Peaceful Retreat with Minutes from Ubud’s Top Attractions and Jungle Views Price at USD 285…
$285,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Sayan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sayan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Discover modern comfort and tropical serenity with this beautifully designed one-bedroom, tw…
$145,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 1
This is a modern 3-bedroom villa with a large plot and land for the view, so that the magica…
$349,200
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Set amidst the tranquil surroundings of Ubud East, this exquisite 2-bedroom villa offers a h…
$280,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the serene area of Lodtunduh, this off-plan villa artfully combines contemporary …
$184,878
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Idyllic Bali Retreat – Contemporary Leasehold 2-Bed Villa with Open Living and Stunning Gree…
$290,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Unveiling a hidden gem near the iconic Goa Gajah in Ubud, this stunning off-plan villa offer…
$220,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to your dream retreat in Ubud, Bali. This leasehold townhouse, priced attractively a…
$297,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 1
This is a modern villa with a large plot and land for the view, so that the magical view fro…
$268,200
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 150 m²
The villa complex is your ideal choice for a comfortable and romantic stay in Bali.Combining…
$333,153
Villa 2 bedrooms in Petulu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Petulu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the serene surroundings of Tirta Tawar, this brand-new 2-bedroom villa offers a c…
$275,000
Properties features in Ubud District, Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
