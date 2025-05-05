Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Ubud District
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Ubud District, Indonesia

Ubud
68
Villa Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Elegant Leasehold 1-Bedroom Villa in Ubud – An Affordable Luxury Property in Bali’s Enchanti…
$149,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 96 m²
A luxurious one -story Will with a view of the jungle and rice fields, as well as a landscap…
$312,174
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 236 m²
A ultramodern complex in the center of a traditional Ubud, which occupies an area of ​​3 hec…
$478,787
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 117 m²
The complex consists of 10 villas located among picturesque rice terraces just 5 minutes fro…
$276,040
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to a slice of paradise in the heart of Ubud, Bali. This stunning off-plan villa, ava…
$300,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Ubud’s Tranquil Retreat: A Modern Spacious Tropical Villa with Rice Field Views Price: Star…
$262,650
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sayan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sayan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the heart of Ubud, Bali’s cultural and wellness center, this beautifully designed…
$295,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Set amidst the tranquil surroundings of Ubud East, this exquisite 2-bedroom villa offers a h…
$280,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Idyllic Bali Retreat – Contemporary Leasehold 2-Bed Villa with Open Living and Stunning Gree…
$290,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Unveiling a hidden gem near the iconic Goa Gajah in Ubud, this stunning off-plan villa offer…
$220,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
Single-storey villa with a swimming pool, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia We offer a villa with a swi…
$268,897
Leave a request
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 85 m²
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury and innovation with unique villas located on the ter…
$228,447
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська

Properties features in Ubud District, Indonesia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go