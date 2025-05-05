Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Ubud District, Indonesia

Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 28 m²
The complex in Bali, located in the picturesque Ubud region, is specially created for digita…
$93,093
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 39 m²
The project in Ubud is a modern complex of seven apart-complexes located in the heart of the…
$113,081
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 47 m²
Apartments in a legendary complex in Bali, which has become a symbol of innovation and excel…
$106,252
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 23 m²
We present to your attention unique apartments in the project - a residential complex with t…
$56,921
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 55 m²
Apartment complex on the beautiful island of Bali, in the Ubud area. A total of 28 apartment…
$99,946
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 80 m²
A unique part of a residential complex in Bali, including 33 apartments and 7 penthouses, wh…
$180,854
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/4
🏰 A complex of pharmacies in the central location of the cultural capital of Bali - Ubud. …
$85,000
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 50 m²
An exclusive complex of 27 apartments located in the heart of the jungle of Ubud on Bali. …
$82,812
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 66 m²
Welcome to a unique residential complex in Bali, combining luxury, comfort and innovation.Th…
$160,199
