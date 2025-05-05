Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Ubud District, Indonesia

2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 6
Residential complex with developed infrastructure in the cultural centre of Bali, Ubud, Indo…
$551,536
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia We offer apart…
$69,305
Leave a request
