Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Lesser Sunda Islands
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Studios for Sale in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

Bali
27
Canggu
3
Kuta Selatan
8
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sanur Kaja, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sanur Kaja, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/4
New project in Sanur - the most prestigious and convenient area for living in Bali. Pre-sal…
$94,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ERA INVEST GROUP
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Română, Türkçe, עִברִית
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/4
We are real estate builders in Bali. We realized our first project in 2008 A gated apartm…
$82,300
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/4
Premium apartments in Bali near the ocean A unique project for life and investment, which ha…
$270,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go