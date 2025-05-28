Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Nusa Dua
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Nusa Dua, Indonesia

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Studio apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 5
Green Village is a resort complex in the second line from the ocean with a truly unique adva…
$90,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 5
Green Village is a resort complex in the second line from the ocean with a truly unique adva…
$110,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go