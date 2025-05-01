Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Lesser Sunda Islands
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

Bali
27
Canggu
3
Kuta Selatan
8
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/4
We are real estate builders in Bali. We realized our first project in 2008 A gated apartm…
$82,300
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go