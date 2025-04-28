Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garden for sale in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

Nusa Dua
36
Jimbaran
8
22 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PRICE: USD 220,000 Leasehold Until 2053 Completion Date: January 2025 Nestled in the ser…
$220,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Own a Piece of Uluwatu’s Iconic Beachfront – Luxury Leasehold Villa with Direct Access to Th…
$280,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bu…
$417,724
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PRICE: USD 280,000 COMPLETION DATE: March 2025 Welcome to your dream villa in Bali! Imme…
$280,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Prime Investment: Stunning Off-Plan Villa with Rooftop Terrace and Jacuzzi in Uluwatu Price…
$279,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
*ONLY 1 UNIT LEFT - PRE-SALE PRICE until OCTOBER 2024* Off-plan investment opportunity with …
$215,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 15.40% and re-sale profits of $39,000 prior to comp…
$260,910
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tanjung Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tanjung Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Luxury villa by the sea- Private enclosed territory- Sunset view.- Private small pierType …
$2,24M
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 17.05% and re-sale profits of $24,720 prior to comp…
$222,480
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning 2-bedroom villa in Uluwatu offers an unbeatable opportunity for investors look…
$290,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia We…
$278,961
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 17.05% and re-sale profits of $24,720 prior to comp…
$268,020
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
🏡 Ultra-luxury villaLocated on a rock with a direct view of the Indian Ocean- Type of proper…
$5,76M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
An Exclusive Retreat: Affordable Leasehold 2-Bed Villa in Bali’s Prestigious Bukit Neighborh…
$234,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
PRICE: USD 170,000 Leasehold Until 2054 (+ 30 Years Guaranteed Extension)  COMPLETION DATE:…
$170,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Thomas Beach Luxury Villa: Secure Leasehold in Uluwatu’s Prime Location – Guaranteed Return …
$230,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Stunning Mediterranean Design 2 Bedrooms for Sale Leasehold in Heart of Uluwatu Price: USD …
$270,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
Villas in the MOST large-scale project in BaliIn the most "Instagrammable" shore on the whol…
$197,500
Villa 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
First class beachfront complex of villas, apartments and townhouses with a huge swimming poo…
$278,944
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
*ONLY 2 UNITS LEFT - PRE-SALE PRICE UNTIL OCTOBER 2024* Off-plan investment opportunity with…
$229,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Beautifully Designed Uluwatu Villa with Private Jacuzzi and Close to Savaya Beach Club Pric…
$189,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Unga…
$293,725
