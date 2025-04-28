Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PRICE: USD 300,000 Leasehold Until 2055 (Extension Option) Welcome to your exclusive oppo…
$300,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PRICE: USD 220,000 Leasehold Until 2053 Completion Date: January 2025 Nestled in the ser…
$220,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Own a Piece of Uluwatu's Iconic Beachfront – Luxury Leasehold Villa with Direct Access to Th…
$280,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kutuh, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kutuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Invest in Bukit – Kutuh Paradise: Eco-Luxe Leasehold Off-plan Villa with Modern Comforts Pr…
$270,000
Villa in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa
Pecatu, Indonesia
Area 95 m²
The first project of the company outside of Changu, which has already attracted significant …
$346,761
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PRICE: USD 280,000 COMPLETION DATE: March 2025 Welcome to your dream villa in Bali! Imme…
$280,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This Off – plan is located on a hill at the southeast part of the Nusa Dua, Peninsula, provi…
$298,000
Villa in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa
Benoa, Indonesia
Area 40 m²
A collection of elegant villas, with an area of ​​40 m ² up to 100 m ², which is able to sat…
$175,908
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Prime Investment: Stunning Off-Plan Villa with Rooftop Terrace and Jacuzzi in Uluwatu Price…
$279,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
*ONLY 1 UNIT LEFT - PRE-SALE PRICE until OCTOBER 2024* Off-plan investment opportunity with …
$215,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Jimbaran, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Seize Bali's Best: A Luxury Leasehold Villa Offering Like No Other Price at USD 270,000 unt…
$270,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Embrace the opportunity to own a stunning off-plan villa in Bali's coveted Bingin-Uluwatu ar…
$219,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the heart of Pecatu, this beautifully designed villa offers a seamless blend of m…
$245,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 15.40% and re-sale profits of $39,000 prior to comp…
$260,910
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Plenty of investor opportunity in Bali real estate market Offering at the very competitive p…
$269,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Presenting a unique opportunity to own a slice of paradise in Bali, this stunning leasehold …
$202,119
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tanjung Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tanjung Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Luxury villa by the sea- Private enclosed territory- Sunset view.- Private small pierType …
$2,24M
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 17.05% and re-sale profits of $24,720 prior to comp…
$222,480
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
PRICE: USD 300,000 Leasehold Until 2054 Completion Date: 4th Quarter 2024 Nestled in the…
$300,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Luxurious Tropical Villa in Nyang-Nyang – 2 Bedrooms with Stunning Rooftop Jacuzzi Views Pr…
$265,426
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Here's your chance to own an exquisite off-plan villa in the coveted Bingin-Uluwatu area of …
$275,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Modern Bali Villa for Sale – Steps from World-Class Beaches and Resorts Priced at USD 200,0…
$200,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning 2-bedroom villa in Uluwatu offers an unbeatable opportunity for investors look…
$290,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Bohemian Style with Ocean View Villa in a Peaceful Coastal Setting Price start from USD 133…
$166,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover the perfect blend of contemporary elegance and tranquil beauty in the heart of Peca…
Price on request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Modern Tropical Villa in Prime Bingin – 2 Bedrooms Near Bingin and Padang-Padang Beach Pric…
$279,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the serene heart of Ungasan, these thoughtfully designed 2 and 3-bedroom villas b…
$260,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Balangan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Balangan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Modern Tropical Villa in Balangan – 2 Bedrooms with Prime Location Near Beach Price: USD 19…
$199,000
Villa in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa
Benoa, Indonesia
Area 117 m²
Welcome to a unique complex of premium villas in the prestigious area of ​​Bali - Nusa Dua.H…
$471,172
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the heart of Ungasan, Bali’s premier southern region, this exclusive villa projec…
$235,000
