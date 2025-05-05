Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kuta Selatan
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

Nusa Dua
37
Jimbaran
9
13 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Villas in the complex in the concept   " fortress " With a view of the ocean! 🏝️   🔴 Wh…
$237,600
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Parq Citadel is a fortress city located on a cliff. Villas with private pools and ocean view…
$440,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
First class beachfront complex of villas, apartments and townhouses with a huge swimming poo…
$278,944
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bu…
$417,724
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Modern Tropical Villa in Prime Bingin – 2 Bedrooms Near Bingin and Padang-Padang Beach Pric…
$279,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
*ONLY 1 UNIT LEFT - PRE-SALE PRICE until OCTOBER 2024* Off-plan investment opportunity with …
$215,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Unga…
$293,725
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia We…
$278,961
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 15.40% and re-sale profits of $39,000 prior to comp…
$260,910
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 17.05% and re-sale profits of $24,720 prior to comp…
$222,480
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
A complex of villas with an ocean view, 2 minutes from the Instagram-famous Melasti Beach🏝️ …
$240,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
An excellent villa on the island of Bali with its own pool and a small area is for sale. Bel…
$195,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
*ONLY 2 UNITS LEFT - PRE-SALE PRICE UNTIL OCTOBER 2024* Off-plan investment opportunity with…
$229,000
