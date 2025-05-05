Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kuta Selatan
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

Nusa Dua
37
Jimbaran
9
House Delete
Clear all
74 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the heart of Pecatu, this beautifully designed villa offers a seamless blend of m…
$245,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Dive into a realm where sleek design and absolute convenience converge, in this dazzling 2-b…
$257,243
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kutuh, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kutuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Invest in Bukit – Kutuh Paradise: Eco-Luxe Leasehold Off-plan Villa with Modern Comforts Pr…
$270,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
Villas in the MOST large-scale project in BaliIn the most "Instagrammable" shore on the whol…
$197,500
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PRICE: USD 300,000 Leasehold Until 2055 (Extension Option) Welcome to your exclusive oppo…
$300,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Balangan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Balangan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Modern Tropical Villa in Balangan – 2 Bedrooms with Prime Location Near Beach Price: USD 19…
$199,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Jimbaran, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Experience the essence of tropical living in this charming one-bedroom villa located just fi…
$215,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tanjung Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tanjung Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Luxury villa by the sea- Private enclosed territory- Sunset view.- Private small pierType …
$2,24M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Darton Global
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 17.05% and re-sale profits of $24,720 prior to comp…
$268,020
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Bali Property Highlight: Leasehold Villa in Touristic Area, Only 5-Minute from Bingin Beach …
$207,167
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This Off – plan is located on a hill at the southeast part of the Nusa Dua, Peninsula, provi…
$298,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Embrace the opportunity to own a stunning off-plan villa in Bali’s coveted Bingin-Uluwatu ar…
$219,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Jimbaran, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Seize Bali’s Best: A Luxury Leasehold Villa Offering Like No Other Price at USD 270,000 unt…
$270,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the heart of Bali’s Pink Zone, this elegant two-bedroom villa offers the perfect …
$235,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Balangan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Balangan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Modern Tropical Villa in Tranquil Bukit Area – 2 Bedrooms Very Close to Balangan Beach Pric…
$215,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Stunning Mediterranean Design 2 Bedrooms for Sale Leasehold in Heart of Uluwatu Price: USD …
$270,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Villas in the complex in the concept   " fortress " With a view of the ocean! 🏝️   🔴 Wh…
$237,600
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Discover a tropical escape in the prestigious area of Nusa Dua with this uniquely designed t…
$171,350
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
PRICE: USD 170,000 Leasehold Until 2054 (+ 30 Years Guaranteed Extension)  COMPLETION DATE:…
$170,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This beautifully designed 2-bedroom villa in Nusa Dua offers a blend of modern aesthetics an…
$250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Perfect Blend of Comfort and Style – Mediterranean Villa in Prime Uluwatu Location Priced a…
$207,241
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
🏡 Ultra-luxury villaLocated on a rock with a direct view of the Indian Ocean- Type of proper…
$5,76M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Darton Global
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Modern Tropical Villa in Prime Bingin – 1 Bedrooms in Bingin Beach Price: USD 210,000 | Lea…
$210,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Parq Citadel is a fortress city located on a cliff. Villas with private pools and ocean view…
$440,000
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Nestled in the vibrant tourism zone of Bingin, this one-bedroom villa offers a harmonious bl…
$220,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Modern Tropical Villa in Prime Bingin – 2 Bedrooms Near Bingin and Padang-Padang Beach Pric…
$279,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Modern Bali Villa for Sale – Steps from World-Class Beaches and Resorts Priced at USD 200,0…
$200,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Beautifully Designed Uluwatu Villa with Private Jacuzzi and Close to Savaya Beach Club Pric…
$189,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
*ONLY 1 UNIT LEFT - PRE-SALE PRICE until OCTOBER 2024* Off-plan investment opportunity with …
$215,000
Leave a request
Villa in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa
Pecatu, Indonesia
Area 95 m²
The first project of the company outside of Changu, which has already attracted significant …
$346,761
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська

Property types in Kuta Selatan

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go