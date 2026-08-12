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Houses near golf course for sale in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

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Nusa Dua
49
Jimbaran
11
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1 property total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Freehold Lombok luxury villas, opportunity at one of the most accessible entry points in Sou…
$85,000
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Property types in Kuta Selatan

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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