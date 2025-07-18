Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Hungary

3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 bedroom apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/7
8 district, close to the center, almost the center, in a quiet street, the house was built i…
$275,374
Agency
Perfect Invest Hungary Ltd.
Languages
English, Русский, Hungarian
1 bedroom apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 bedroom apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 6/8
8 district, Corvin Boulevard, in the new house on the 6th floor apartment 44 m2, kitchen com…
$365,603
Agency
Perfect Invest Hungary Ltd.
Languages
English, Русский, Hungarian
1 bedroom apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 bedroom apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 6/6
7 district, hystrical center, near the Synagogue and the tourist center of Gozhdu Udvar, in …
$304,669
Agency
Perfect Invest Hungary Ltd.
Languages
English, Русский, Hungarian
